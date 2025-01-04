‘I watched it yesterday’: Woman tries to watch movie on Netflix. Then she notices it’s locked up

A Netflix customer wants answers after she noticed the streaming services may be limiting access to some of its titles.

TikTok user Dallas Royalty (@dallasroyalty) shared the observation in a viral video.

It’s racked up nearly 8 million views and thousands of comments, many from disgruntled subscribers.

Are some Netflix titles on lockdown?

In the clip, the woman wondered about the changes.

“Okay, did I miss something?” she asked viewers. “When did this happen to Netflix?”

The woman recorded her television screen while speaking. She explained that she recently watched a title that was streaming on Netflix.

However, when she tried to access it again, she could not. The same title was no longer available “on an ad-supported plan due to licensing restrictions.”

The notice was posted in the title’s information.

Then the woman noticed another important change. Other movies and shows on the streaming service had a red lock icon on their thumbnails and could not be accessed.

She was shocked by the change.

“Was there an email I missed or an announcement?” she asked.

Users blast Netflix for changes

Last year, Netflix announced its plan to phase out its Basic ad-free subscription. It also began moving forward with shutting down its Basic plan that included ads.

Users subsequently started receiving emails instructing them to upgrade their plans or lose access to services.

U.S. subscribers have three plans to choose from: Basic With Ads ($7 per month), ad-free Standard ($15.50 a month) or Premium ($23 per month).

However, the Basic With Ads plan does require upgrades to access blockbuster movies and certain content.

Backlash against the streaming giant is not new. In September, another TikTok user blasted the streaming service for the changes. Many pledged to cancel their subscriptions.

After Netflix announced it would implement more strict password-sharing measures, many cancelled their accounts.

However, more accounts were created in the wake of that controversy.

The streaming giant also managed to rake in more profits even after increasing the cost of its Premium plan, despite users’ dismay.

In the video’s comments section, many were furious about the changes.

“The whole point of streaming was to be more accessible, cheaper, no ads, and watch anywhere on the go. They have lost the point,” one commented.

“Netflix is forgetting who they are,” another said.

Others hope alternative services, such as Blockbuster, will make a comeback.

“I’m ready for blockbuster to make its return!” user Jess05 added.

“Dear blockbuster, hear our cries. We need you back,” user seriouslymk said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dallas Royalty by TikTok comment and direct message and Netflix by contact form for more information.

