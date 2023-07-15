‘That should have been a minimum tip of $500’: Waitress serving Nashville bachelorette party all night gets a $10 bill. She had to tip out the cooks and bartenders herself

A server claimed to have gone through the “worst possible experience” of her life —working a shift in downtown Nashville that should have been lucrative but was far from it.

The video featured TikTok user Alison (@alisonnfit), who sat in her car eating McDonald’s as she dished.

The creator explained she “sat 20-30 girls” for a bachelorette party which turned out to be her only table for the night. Immediately, Alison hit off with them, sending out about $100 worth of free food to celebrate the occasion.

The restaurant she worked was not only new, but they didn’t have an automatic gratuity policy.

When it was time to pay the bill, the issue of the tip didn’t cross Alison’s mind because the table “was so nice.” The bill came out to more than $2,000, approaching $2,500 territory, even though she was getting them free appetizers, in part because they were ordering “cocktail after cocktail after cocktail.”

The bachelorette, absorbing that shock, wanted to “split it 30 ways.”

However, the bill ended up being split either two or three ways; Alison couldn’t remember which—she just knew it wasn’t the folly of trying to split a check 30 ways.

Since the situation was “so stressful,” Alison went to the bathroom to take a breather. Once she came out, she headed for the table. It was a disaster, requiring about a 40-minute cleanup.

During the time she was cleaning up, she stumbled upon some cash left on the table. To her disappointment, it was a measly $10 bill. But, Alison didn’t allow this to bother her, assuming the party tipped on Toast. However, she was wrong. They did not tip at all beyond the single Hamilton.

To add insult to injury, Alison had to tip out “$50 for the sushi” and another “$30-$35 for the bar.”

“All in all, I ended up paying the restaurant for me to hang out with this bachelorette party all night,” she assessed.

She then relayed, “After I was done crying like a little bitch in the back,” she used the $10 to buy a bottle of wine, drew herself a bath, and enjoyed it.

Alison wrapped up the video on a positive note, saying, “I hope those girls had a killer night on Broadway.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alison via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 19,000 views within 24 hours where viewers expressed their outrage on her behalf.

“I’m crying for you,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh nooooo that is so sh*tty,” a second sympathized.

“i hope they see this and feel like a**holes,” a third commented.

In addition, others condemned the restaurant for allowing this to happen.

“Most high end restaurants here in Houston do automatic gratuity included with large tables. Your boss needs a kick in the a** letting you get f*cked,” someone pointed out.

“That should have been minimum tip of $500,” another observed. “It’s crazy that I’m a place like that with large groups that will come there isn’t gratuity added.”

One person would have taken a different tack than Alison. “Would have lost the job before I tipped out anyone. Your manager is a POS for making you do that.”