‘Now popcorns have lids’: Movie theater-goer says popcorn came with lid because people are now ordering them through Uber Eats

Food delivery apps have exploded in popularity within the last couple of years, but one woman recently discovered why buckets of movie theater popcorn now have lids—people were ordering them through Uber Eats.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Jennifer (@27pandamari), and it received over 455,000 views. In the short clip, the TikToker documents her purchases from the movie theater’s concession stand: a fountain soda, a brown paper bag with candy, and a bucket of popcorn that has a plastic lid on it.

Jen says she was buying her movie snacks when the server at the concession stand asked her if she wanted a lid for her popcorn.

She reenacts the conversation, saying, “I’m like, ‘A lid?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah since people are doing streaming at home, they’re doing UberEats [for] the popcorn and the drinks, so now popcorns have lids.”

“So, yeah, look at that. Ain’t it great?” Jen says, zooming in on the popcorn and ending the video.

Getting movie theater popcorn delivered to your doorstep goes one step further than going to the cinema and paying the price of admission to just buy some popcorn, which has been known to happen. But many viewers in the comments were still shocked by this news.

“You’re telling me I can Uber eats movie theatre popcorn?!!!!!” one viewer asked.

“Why. Why. Why. Haven’t we always had this. Why did it never even occur to me?!?” a second wrote.

Others shared the many ways in which the lid comes in handy.

“The way I would put soo much butter and shake it up!” one user commented.

“Plus you can use the lid as a bowl to make it easier to share,” a second stated.

For devotees of movie snacks, this information is nothing new. In 2021, AMC made its concessions available on food delivery apps. This year, “Services such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats can now deliver freshly popped popcorn, candy, ice cream, nachos, hot dogs, sodas, ICEES and Cinemark Pack-A-Pop popcorn bags. Customers can now have their movie theaters snacks delivered to them starting now, from participating movie theater locations.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jnenifer via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information.