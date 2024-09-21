‘I only get juice I can see’: Customer demands answers after pouring Minute Maid watermelon juice

A customer is sounding the alarm after she discovered the juice from two separate Minute Maid Watermelon cartons were different colors.

TikTok user Maribel Martinez (@maribelmxaa) posted a video earlier this week in which she presented the evidence. “Minute Maid, y’all got some explaining to do,” she says in the clip, with her daughter at her side.

“We have two of the exact same juices … but they’re two different colors when the juice comes out,” Martinez explains as she pulls out two cartons of Minute Maid Watermelon juice from her fridge. She also zooms in on both cartons that clearly show October 2024 as the “best before” date, proving they are not expired.

“When I was about to drink my juice I noticed it was a different color,” says Martinez’s daughter. The child notes that the watermelon juice is usually red.

Martinez explains that after her daughter alerted her to the unusual color of the beverage, she opened a fresh carton of Minute Maid to compare the two. She pours a glass of juice from each carton and the difference was clear. The juice from the new carton is a darker pink color. Meanwhile the liquid from the already opened container is a lighter, almost orange color.

“Is this safe to drink?” the mom asks.

How long does Minute Maid juice last?

Customers can tell if their juice has gone bad using a few different methods. First, look at the liquid as the appearance can indicate contamination. For example, the presence of any clumps or masses could mean that there is mold in the container.

Another simple rule is to check the color. If the juice is an unusual color, chances are that it’s time to get rid of it. Finally, if a taste test reveals a tastes sour or rancid taste, the juice is bad.

According to EatByDate, a website that aims to educate consumers about long foods last, Minute Maid juice is safe to consume for 2-3 days after being opened so long as it’s refrigerated. It’s unclear how long the juice in Martinez’s kitchen was open for, but that could explain the discoloration.

Viewers weigh in on the quality of Minute Maid

With 16,000 views, the video raised a lot of concerns for viewers. Many said that this was not the first video in which customers had complained about the quality of Minute Maid products.

“This is the second video I’ve watched about the SAME juice,” wrote one viewer.

“My boyfriend got Minute Maid fruit punch and it had mold in it,” said another.

One person claimed, “I only get juice I can see,” for this very reason.

Some commenters attempted to explain why the juice from each carton was a different color.

“It’s the store,” said one person. “They let them get room temp and then they get them cold again. We had this issue; they also taste sour.”

Martinez also confirmed that the juice tasted unusual in the comment section after one person asked if they tasted the same.

“No, girl, one of them tastes a bit sour,” she replied.

The commenter wrote back, “It’s spoiled or something. I won’t ever buy this brand again or this flavor.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Martinez via Instagram direct message and to The Coca-Cola Company, which owns Minute Maid, via an online contact form.

