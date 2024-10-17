‘Yessss they accept EBT too’: Customer reveals how to order your favorite nostalgic school lunch items

Feeling nostalgic for school cafeteria food? A creator has unearthed a website that sells those rectangular pizzas, corn nuggets, and smiley fries of days gone by.

In a Sept. 23 video, Star Rios (@star_rios) revealed where she had procured her favorite school lunch: fish squares.

“I want all y’all to have your nostalgic moments and eat this school lunch,” Rios said. “Treat yourself.”

Where can you find throwback school lunches today?

Rios posted the TikTok in response to a comment on her previous post showing the beloved childhood meal. In that video, Rios wrote that she would trade her bodega sandwich whenever fish squares were served.

“Wait are we gatekeeping? Spill the tea sis,” one viewer responded. “Where can I buy? I needs now.”

In the follow-up video, Rios laughingly explained how she managed to track down the “mad nostalgic” fish squares with cheese.

Frustrated by her inability to find this meal outside of a school cafeteria, Rios revealed that she finally found it on Guinthers. The company sells throwback school breakfast and lunch items.

“Take your taste buds back in time,” Guinthers’ homepage reads.

“They got everything; they got the donuts, they got the banana bread, they got chicken fingers, they got the fish and cheese,” Rios said in the video.

“They got everything that we grew up on in school lunch.”

How much is it going to cost you?

Excluding taxes and shipping, Guinthers’ products cost between roughly $10 for fries to $60 for an order of six Fiestada pizzas. To really immerse yourself in school cafeteria food, the company sells a Back to (old) School Pack for $230.

“For the fish squares, I paid, like, I want to say it was like $60, which was kind of ridiculous because there was only like 12 of them,” Rios said.

Some who commented on Rios’ TikTok felt the shipping costs are excessive.

“The shipping fee is crazy,” one viewer wrote.

In April, Guinthers posted a TikTok addressing complaints about shipping fees.

“Shipping is expensive, we get it,” the captions reads. “But shipping a cooler full of frozen (heavy) food is obviously not cheap. Good news is, we have free standard shipping on orders $159+.”

Despite the price, Rios encouraged her audience to indulge and enjoy a taste of the past.

“You know, whatever, it was worth it,” she said.

Is everyone nostalgic for school lunch?

Rios is not the only one on the lookout for the school breakfast and lunch foods of their youth.

There are lots of people on the Nostalgia subreddit searching for school lunch food, like this user trying to find a good school pizza dupe.

“Yessss they accept EBT too,” one viewer wrote. “I had them cheese sticks and super donuts.”

“Girl!!!!! I’m on the site NEOWWWWWWW bless ur heart!!!” another gushed.

“I just want the chicken nuggets, the cheese pizza and spicy chicken sandwiches,” a third commented.

Rios did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s questions.

Her video has nearly 300,000 views and hundreds of comments.

