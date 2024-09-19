‘The plate is the most appetizing part’: School calls mom to say her son isn’t eating lunch. She can’t believe what they’re serving

A mom revealed her son’s school lunch on social media. Viewers aren’t surprised that he has refused to eat it.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 196,600 times, racked up over 17,900 likes and well over 1,000 comments, user Lina (@linagz81) shared the lunch with viewers.

“We got a call from the school that our son isn’t eating the lunch,” the woman said in the clip. “So I had my husband bring me the lunch.”

She said she wanted her husband to bring the food home so she could “practice eating it with [their son].”

However, she was highly disappointed after uncovering the meal.

School lunch can’t be that bad, right?

“This is the lunch,” the mom said with a chuckle.

She then revealed the contents of two foam plates containing the purported school lunch.

“Beans and noodles, no sauce,” she continued. “Some like, I think, probably frozen broccoli and some carrots.”

Another off-camera voice claimed the broccoli wasn’t even warm when it was served.

“The broccoli wasn’t even thawed all the way,” the voice chimed in.

“Oh, it’s so cold, and it’s like eight hours later,” the mom responded.

Though the mom poked fun at the food, she still felt it was important for her son to appreciate all food.

“I don’t want him turning his nose up about any food, so this is by no means meant to be, like, disrespectful,” she continued.

Nevertheless, she respected her son’s refusal to eat the food.

John Oliver’s takedown of school lunch

In the comments section, one user pointed to a recent episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which heavily criticized school lunch.

The episode highlighted the National School Lunch Program, a federally subsidized program that provides school lunches to 90 percent of public schools across the country. Students were asked to rate their school’s lunches, and a vast majority said they were terrible.

“Weird,” “rancid,” “raw,” and “unappetizing” were just some of the student’s choice words to describe the food.

It’s safe to say many students are having difficulty chowing down on school lunches.

Other commenters agreed the food looked plain unappetizing.

“That plate is the most appetizing part of the entire meal,” user Dylan Johnson said.

“That’s a no for me too. Smart kid!” user Carzoli0128 added.

“My kids refuse to eat school lunch because it’s so bad,” user Mmmkay said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @linagz81 via email for comment.

