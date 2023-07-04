‘I think meal prep is the new leftovers’: Customer shares meal prep ‘hack’ with Middle Eastern platter for $80. Viewers aren’t impressed

Meal prep hacks are a popular topic on TikTok, with many users sharing videos on how one can stretch a single order from a popular restaurant into food for the week.

Users have transformed orders from Texas Roadhouse, Chili’s, Panda Express, Cheddar’s, and more, into dishes that can last a week and beyond.

Recently, TikTok user Mary (@getinmymouthmary) went viral and sparked a discussion with her attempt at restaurant meal prep.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, Mary presented her “life hack” when it comes to meal prep. It started with the creator pulling items out of the bag that her food delivery order came in.

“Go to a Middle Eastern restaurant and order a mixed platter for, like, 8 people,” she said.

The TikToker unpacked the food as she spoke to reveal a platter of rice with various types of skewered meats, salad, pita bread, and sauces.

She wrote in the caption, “Why have i never done this before bro!!!! It came [with] hella sauce, rice, salad, pita (which im not gonna use sorry yall), and MADDDDDD MEATS (kufta, beef, chicken skewers, chicken pieces, and LAMB CHOPS). Oh the things i would do for a lamb chop.”

While Mary was happy with her decision, many questioned the efficacy of this meal prep ‘hack’, as the order itself cost a significant $80 after tip.

“$83?? … If that’s ALL your eating for a week then i guess,” wrote a user.

“You’d have to freeze it as you can’t eat that 3/4/5 days afterwards,” noted a second.

“I think meal prep is the new leftovers,” joked a third.

That said, many users shared their enthusiasm for Mary’s meal prep hack.

“8-meals for $80 is not bad. You could save on delivery and pick up. This is a good idea,” stated a commenter.

“That’s amazing. It’s $65 for our 4 people meal here in MIchigan,” claimed another. “Enjoy.”

“This is literally the best meal prep idea ever,” declared yet another user.

Unfortunately, the TikToker says her hack didn’t quite work as the meals she managed to prep from the takeout order did not last as long as she intended them to.

One user wrote, “‘Nah cuz I would eat that in 2 days,” about the food, which was exactly what happened to Mary.

“I’m down to two small containers left, so [it lasted] two days [on] the dot tomorrow,” she admitted in the comments.

We’ve reached out to Mary via TikTok comment.