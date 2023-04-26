‘The point is not to cook’: Customer makes 4 meals out of Cheddar’s $40 family order

As customers continue to look for any way to save money on groceries, some have taken to meal prepping using items purchased from restaurants. While this may seem counterintuitive, several users have claimed incredible savings from meal prepping via restaurants.

In March, a user on TikTok went viral after sharing her Texas Roadhouse hack, which involved ordering a family meal and separating it into multiple meals. The TikToker claimed this was cheaper than getting groceries and resulted in several days’ worth of food for just $30.

Another user on TikTok made a similar claim about Chipotle, saying she prepared multiple meals by requesting a catering order for herself alone.

Now, an additional creator has sparked discussion after sharing her “#lazymealprep.”

In a video with over 2.4 million views, TikTok user Shayna (@whatshaynasay) claims she made four meals from a single $40 Cheddar’s order.

The meal came with a large portion of rice and broccoli, 4 portions of salmon, and five croissants, the latter Shayna avoided due to their carbs.

“My man smashed the croissants, so they didn’t go to waste,” she wrote in a comment.

While Shayna says she needed to add additional seasoning to the broccoli, she claims the rest of the meal was well-seasoned, and she even had some broccoli left over after apportioning the meals.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on the hack.

“Maybe you could ask to substitute another side for the croissants,” offered a user. “Thank you for the suggestion. This is an awesome idea.”

“$40 for 4 salmon meals is a great deal!” exclaimed another.

While some noted that Shayna may be able to save more money by buying from the grocery store, as she put it in a comment, “The point is not to cook sir.”

Above all else, viewers admired Shayna’s discipline for not eating any of the croissants.

“My healthy eating would have started the next day cause Im going to handle the croissants first,” shared a user.

“Nah if those croissants are in my presence I’ll go feral,” detailed a second.

We’ve reached out to Shayna via Instagram direct message.