‘You’re not gonna believe this’: Mexican restaurant diner suddenly realizes why she’s always getting full on tortilla chips

Mexican restaurants often put out chips and salsa at the beginning of your meal. And just as often, diners get full well before they order entrées. Now a woman on TikTok has discovered why we’re always full off chips.

News flash: The chips can be much bigger than you think.

TikTok user Sarah Joy Yates (@sarahjoyyates) published her findings via viral video recently. In the clip, the content creator sat at a restaurant table with a traditional basket of tortilla chips. Then, she took the ends of two tortilla chips and put them together like a puzzle, creating a whole tortilla.

“We’re all literally eating whole tortillas,” she wrote in the text overlay.

She jokingly expressed her confusion in the caption, “My favorite food ever but how many tortillas before the main meal is too many?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yates via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.3 million views, leaving viewers unfazed by Yates’ realization.

“well, that is what TORTILLA chips are made from,” one viewer wrote.

“and what about it?? I’ll will always ask for 4 more baskets and then try to steal one more,” a second remarked.

“you’re not gonna believe this,” a third said.

However, some jumped to her defense.

“I get what you mean. We don’t pay attention to actually how many tortillas we eat in total lol,” one user commented.

“Okay yeah but I thought like 6 or 7 chips equaled one tortilla not 2,” a second stated.

Snacking can be treacherous. As Women’s Day writes: “Ever wonder why it’s so hard to pull yourself away from the snack table? Your craving for salt is likely stronger than your willpower to walk away from the chip bowl, resulting in many calories being consumed. Although salsa is low-calorie, it lacks the appetite-satisfying power that guacamole’s heart-healthy fats and bean dip’s protein offer. Try those with multi-grain, low-sodium chips to get more fiber than corn chips alone to provide and to curb your salt hankering.”

So the next time you’re enjoying Tex-Mex, remember that your average flour tortilla has about 18 carbs and if you refill the chips and salsa basket, it may be a wrap on your appetite.