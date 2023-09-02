‘Please don’t flirt with tellers at the bank just because they’re a captive audience’: Teller calls out male customers in PSA

A former bank teller issued a PSA about male customers who flirt with fellow tellers. In short, she advises against it.

The 12-second clip features TikTok user kelabrio who is sitting in her car. “Please don’t flirt with tellers at the bank just because they’re a captive audience,” she tells her male followers. To drive her point home, she bangs two cake pans together. “Seriously,” she says, giving the camera a stern look.

“IM TIRED OF THIS GRANDPA (ALSO) NO LONGER A TELLER AS OF TODAY,” she writes in the caption.

The video accumulated more than 6,000 views as of Sept. 2. Many commenters said this applies to their industries as well.

“Or wait staff, hotel clerks, cashiers at the grocery store, retail workers, receptionists…. Basically anyone at work who has to be nice to you,” one viewer said.

“this applies to anyone in the service industry honestly,” a second added.

“Also librarians,” a third stated.

In addition, others shared stories of receiving unwanted attention while at work.

“The amount of old men who say weird things to me a grocery job is ridiculous,” one user commented.

“I had a 16 yr old coworker with a 22 yr old hitting on her. she handled it so well! so glad he gave up,” a second recalled.

“I’m literally just trying to sell you pizza… PLEASE stop,” a third remarked.

Indeed, unwanted flirting from customer is a common problem across industries. This spring, a server went viral after sharing that a couple asked her to flirt with their son’s girlfriend. A month earlier, a QuikTrip employee detailed an “alarming” encounter with a customer during her overnight shift. Last year, an Uber driver revealed how he is sometimes approached by customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to kelabrio via TikTok comment and DM for more comment.