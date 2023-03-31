Article Lead Image

‘This is gonna be so uncomfortable’: Server says customers asked her to flirt with their son in front of his girlfriend

'This is toxic behavior. I’d let your manager in on this. I’d also refuse them service.'

Posted on Mar 31, 2023

A server shared in a viral video how she was allegedly asked by a customer to flirt with their son to upset his girlfriend.

In her video which has drawn more than 849,000 views as of Friday, @minimumwagehippie says she waited on a family where the parents liked her so much they decided to bring their adult son and his girlfriend to dinner there the following night. They just had one request: for her to flirt with their son to mess with the girlfriend, who they do not like.

“Y’all, if my boyfriend’s mother ever did some shit like that, I would be so distraught—I would be so upset,” she says. “I’m a girl’s girl. I can’t tell the girl, because they were like we come in like every other week, so I can’t just stir the pot and cause shit to happen. I don’t know what to do.”

In a follow-up video, @minimumwagehippie tells viewers that she did not, in fact, flirt with her customers’ son, and they tipped her 20%, just as they had before they asked her to do it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @minimumwagehippie via email regarding the video.

Multiple viewers suggested different solutions to the dilemma she faced.

“I would have save the ‘F Mary’ receipt & ‘accidentally’ dropped it out my book while taking her order,” one commenter wrote. “Let her see for herself.”

“Tell your boss,” another viewer said. “Maybe they can give them a male server who will flirt with dad just to get at future monster in law. Is that too crazy?”

“Don’t tell the girl,” a user commented. “And don’t do what they asked you to do, that is wrong! Just do your usual good job! Good luck!”

*First Published: Mar 31, 2023, 12:03 pm CDT

