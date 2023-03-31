‘This is gonna be so uncomfortable’: Server says customers asked her to flirt with their son in front of his girlfriend

A server shared in a viral video how she was allegedly asked by a customer to flirt with their son to upset his girlfriend.

In her video which has drawn more than 849,000 views as of Friday, @minimumwagehippie says she waited on a family where the parents liked her so much they decided to bring their adult son and his girlfriend to dinner there the following night. They just had one request: for her to flirt with their son to mess with the girlfriend, who they do not like.

“Y’all, if my boyfriend’s mother ever did some shit like that, I would be so distraught—I would be so upset,” she says. “I’m a girl’s girl. I can’t tell the girl, because they were like we come in like every other week, so I can’t just stir the pot and cause shit to happen. I don’t know what to do.”

In a follow-up video, @minimumwagehippie tells viewers that she did not, in fact, flirt with her customers’ son, and they tipped her 20%, just as they had before they asked her to do it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @minimumwagehippie via email regarding the video.

Multiple viewers suggested different solutions to the dilemma she faced.

“I would have save the ‘F Mary’ receipt & ‘accidentally’ dropped it out my book while taking her order,” one commenter wrote. “Let her see for herself.”

“Tell your boss,” another viewer said. “Maybe they can give them a male server who will flirt with dad just to get at future monster in law. Is that too crazy?”

“Don’t tell the girl,” a user commented. “And don’t do what they asked you to do, that is wrong! Just do your usual good job! Good luck!”