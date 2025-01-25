‘I was gonna buy this that’s crazy’: Woman uses a Medicube Booster Pro. Then it sends her to the ER

With skincare gaining massive popularity, new devices and tools promising to transform your skin seem to pop up daily.

Featured Video

While many people swear by these gadgets, not every experience is picture-perfect—and one TikToker’s story is a stark reminder to proceed with caution.

TikTok user @critically.caucasian, an esthetician, shared her alarming experience with one of these devices, garnering more than 962,800 views. What started as an exciting addition to her routine turned into a medical scare, the woman alleged.

What went wrong with the Medicube?

“I just got home from work and got my Medicube device,” she says at the beginning of the video, explaining her plans to test the product for a week.

Advertisement

But then she jumps to another clip, as she’s seen packing it up for return.

“There will be no update on this device,” the TikToker explains. “It is 12:30 in the morning. I just got back from the ER.”

She then details what happened after using the device.

“This device caused so much nerve inflammation in my face that my eyelid started drooping, my pupil was dilated,” she recounts. “I was having a hard time seeing. There’s pressure on my face.”

Advertisement

At one point, the situation seemed so severe that medical professionals feared the woman might be experiencing a brain aneurysm.

“The nurse at urgent care thought I was having a brain aneurysm and sent me to the ER,” she reveals. However, doctors allegedly determined that her symptoms were caused by nerve inflammation.

To make matters worse, she states she followed the instructions exactly.

“I did the settings it told me to, how often it told me to do it, for how long, and what level,” @critically.caucasian says.

Advertisement

But she also stated the information on the website and packaging didn’t warn about potential nerve damage.

“Nowhere on the box does it state that it can give you nerve damage,” she points out. “It says it was too low to do something like that. But it does happen, it can happen.”

She wrapped up her story with a warning: “Please be careful. I’m not risking permanent damage over skincare—it is not worth it.”

What’s the deal with the Medicube Booster Pro?

Medicube, a South Korean skincare brand, is known for its focus on scientific research and innovative products.

Advertisement

While we can’t say for sure which Medicube product the TikToker was reviewing, the device shown in the video appears to be the AGE-R Booster Pro. It retails for $355.

This device claims to improve skin elasticity, enhance absorption of skincare products, and boost overall skin texture using microcurrent technology.

Though the Booster Pro generally gets glowing reviews, @critically.caucasian isn’t the only person to report problems with it.

A woman previously alleged that the device caused her to develop Bell’s Palsy, a temporary condition that weakens or paralyzes facial muscles, often linked to nerve damage.

Advertisement

In response to such claims, Medicube has denied any connection, stating that the device’s electrical output is “scientifically too low” to cause conditions like Bell’s Palsy.

Another woman on TikTok claimed that every time she uses the device, she gets migraines. Other users have commented on her video, echoing similar experiences.

We’ve reached out to Medicube for additional information and official comment.

Viewers are mixed

In the comments, some users were skeptical of the TikToker’s claims, while others were shocked that a skincare device could potentially cause such issues.

Advertisement

“Medicube should be paying your hospital!” exclaimed one user. “Try speaking to a lawyer!”

“Are you guys using this right?” asked another. “I’ve had one for years and no bad side effects.”

“Seeing this after the other video,” wrote a third, most likely referring to the woman claiming her device caused her to develop Bell’s Palsy.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via direct messages and Medicube via email for official comment.

Update Jan. 25, 10:56pm CT: Another woman has gone viral on social media for saying this product caused her harm that required medical attention.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.