‘It’s like they tried to make the worst design possible’: Mechanic shares the one car that ruins her day when it comes in

There are some cars that mechanics love. This could be due to the ease of repair, the general lack of issues with them, or other factors that make the vehicles a joy to have in their shop.

However, there are some cars that strike fear into the hearts of mechanics everywhere. For example, numerous mechanics have noted the problems that can occur with Kia and Hyundai engines, while an additional mechanic showcased all of the issues he encountered while working on a newer Ford engine.

Now, a mechanic and TikTok user has sparked discussion after revealing the annoyance she feels when one specific car rolls into her shop.

What’s the problem with the Ford Ranger?

In a video with over 110,000 views, TikTok user Drea (@xdsmxdrea) shows papers that indicate that a 2022 Ford Ranger has entered the shop.

“When you’re having a good day but a newer Ranger shows up,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The video then shows her undergoing what appears to be a relatively complicated process to adjust something minor.

In the comments section, Drea clarifies that what she’s doing is “not hard, just annoying.”

It’s unclear what exactly Drea is doing here, but it may be as simple as an oil change. When the Ford Ranger was redesigned in 2019, the car attracted criticism for how difficult changing its oil appeared to be.

As noted by CNET, early reports claimed that the car’s new oil filter design was nearly inaccessible without taking off one of the wheels. However, a Ford service training webinar later clarified that, while removing the wheel isn’t required, it is necessary to remove three trim clips and pull back a rubber flap in the wheel well in order to access the necessary areas.

In the comments section, users vented their own annoyances about trying to get work done on these vehicles.

“Its like they tried to make the worst design possible,” wrote a user. “Also Chevy Equinox is just as bad they want you to get burned by the exhaust.”

“Split my hand open on one of these one time trying to get the filter off,” offered another.

“Like okay fine if you have to put it behind the wheel well then do it but AT LEAST MAKE IT A LITTLE MORE ACCESSIBLE D*MN” pleaded a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Drea via TikTok DM and comment and Ford via email.

