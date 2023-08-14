‘Y’all think y’all be getting ya money worth of caramel frappe?’: McDonald’s worker shares why you may be getting scammed when ordering frappes

A McDonald’s worker warned people about what’s happening with their caramel frappe orders—and how whipped cream figures into an equation that might not be favorable for customers.

The video showing that McDonald’s customers might not be getting all the caramel frappe they think they’re ordering comes from creator @datgirleve19. Posted on TikTok on Saturday, the video has generated more than 112,000 views and just over 3,700 likes as of Monday.

In the clip, the creator asks via caption, “Yall think yall be getting ya money worth of [caramel] frappe?” She then shows a caramel frappe order on a McDonald’s counter that is close to 2/3 full.

She then spritzes whipped cream into the cup until it peaks beyond the top of the cup. It looks like it has a considerably more cream-to-drink ratio than what McDonald’s shows on its official site.

How much whipped cream you get is very much a “your mileage may vary” situation, commenters said, depending in large part on how employees felt.

“I do that bc I be too lazy to go in the walk in to change the base,” one admitted.

Another responded, appearing to mean this as a dig, “That’s why u work at McDonald’s.”

Someone else concurred, saying, “Real. I’m not changing that frappe base bag !! savin it for the next.”

But another user shared that it’s different where they work, asserting, “Not at my store! the frappe will fill almost to the top! I only leave a little [room] for the whippy top.”

Someone else made it about work ethic, saying, “As an employee at McDonald’s we don’t do this, this is something being lazy. If it comes out like this we make a small and fill the rest of the cup.”

A few customers were wary of whipped cream, with several stating they wouldn’t order it to avoid such a ruse.

As one stated, “This is why I ask for no whip cream,” adding, “I’m getting my moneys worth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.