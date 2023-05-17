‘When they go low, I go lower’: McDonald’s worker said she lied to customer about her card declining after she was rude

A McDonald’s worker went viral on TikTok after revealing her response to dealing with a rude customer in the drive-thru.

The video featured TikTok user @thiccstdcrumb. In the text overlay, she shared that a customer called her a “bitch” while she took their order. In response, the content creator told the customer that their card was declined at the second window. The TikToker seems to have no care in the world as she sips her drink, eats her fries, and mouths, “When they go low, I go lower.”

The video racked up over 793,000 views as of May 17. In the comments section, many viewers said they were inspired to use @thiccstdcrumb’s method on rude customers at their workplaces.

“Doing this now,” one viewer said.

“Doing this next time someone tries me,” a second echoed.

“Ima do this next time a customer calls me a bitch,” a third agreed.

In addition, other fast food workers recalled similar experiences with rude customers.

“One time [a] girl screamed at me she wanted no onions or [pickles] so i ONLY put onion and pickles,” one viewer shared.

“One lady screamed at me for not having a item so I loaded her bag with sauces she didn’t want,” a second wrote.

“Anytime someone pisses me off and they order sprite. i just give them sparkling water instead,” a third commented.

@thiccstdcrumb isn’t the only McDonald’s worker that has gone viral for their idea on how to deal with rude customers. One worker said their tactic was to charge rude customers for each item individually instead of as a combo meal. Another said they cancel rude customers’ orders altogether. One worker even filmed himself throwing condiments at a customer he said was rude to him.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thiccstdcrumb via TikTok comment for more information.