There’s a reason why glitter-bombing someone is considered an especially brutal form of revenge. The concept has even spawned whole businesses.

That’s because once it’s stuck to something, it’s almost impossible to remove. It leaves you finding glitter at random inside your home, or maybe on parts of your body you never thought were even possible.

TikToker Michelle Carvalho (@michelle_carvalho__) uploaded a glitter-filled clip that will probably make most car owners cringe. Her post garnered over 2.6 million views.

Carvalho’s video shows the inside of a car. There is glitter all over one of the seat’s upholstery.

“My son took my husband’s car for Prom. Don’t know if you can tell, but his date wore a green glittery dress,” the text overlay on her video reads.

Why is glitter so sticky?

Glitter is infamously difficult to remove from various surfaces, including one’s skin from beauty products that contain it. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis delves into some of the reasons as to why this decorative item is so persistently pesky.

According to the institution, many glitter particles sport a thin layer of metal coating. This is what gives these flecks their shine, but also a negative charge that makes it stick to stuff like a magnet.

It’s the reason why it’s such a great decorative material, but it’s also why it’s a nightmare to expunge from fabric, countertops, rugs, or body parts.

Furthermore, “air viscosity” also plays a part in glitter sticking to anything and everything in existence. The museum explains that since glitter pieces are so small, when they lie flat on a surface, the air is “[pushed] out from underneath it.”

Additionally, the air on top of the speck pushes down against it, creating almost a vacuum effect. Sheets of paper behave similarly.

How to clean up glitter

Woman’s World consulted with various cleaning pros, asking for their input on the best ways to bust glitter. When it comes to hard surfaces, like tile, hardwood floors, or countertops, an expert said to avoid vacuum cleaners and brooms.

Instead, opt for absorbent options, like a dry cloth akin to what Swiffer manufactures.

When it comes to rugs and carpets, the outlet said, again, a vacuum shouldn’t be the first choice. This is due to the potential of clogging its filter, causing potential damage to an expensive appliance. First order of business, the website writes, is to use a “washable lint roller on a long pole.”

This roller will trap most of the glitter’s sticky bits, which can be dunked into a water bucket and subsequently flushed down the toilet. Whatever remains can be sucked up with a vacuum cleaner.

However, Woman’s World consulted another cleaning maven, who “does the opposite.” They start with a vacuum sporting a brush attachment, which “loosen[s] the glitter.” It’s only after a few vacuum passes that she busts out the lint roller.

Glitter on upholstery?

As for Carvalho’s husband, he’ll probably be best served with grabbing a lint roller and tape. Psycho Autos recommends beginning with the roller, systematically pressing down in smooth, even motions. Following this, any remaining glitter specks can be lifted with strips of tape.

It seems that at least one person could’ve benefited from the purchase of some tape and a lint roller.

“My high school boyfriend’s next girlfriend made him get a new car. Because the glitter from my homecoming dress wouldn’t come out. His mom told me. She thought it was hilarious,” one viewer shared.

Others also shared their own glitter stories. “Recently my cousin took his girlfriend to prom and was complaining of black glitter in his backseat. We caught him right there,” one said of their cheating cousin.

“My dad threw glitter at me when I was a kid. I rode in my grandpas car. That car became my car, there was still glitter in the backseats till the day it got wrecked,” another shared.

Carvhalho’s video brought at least one person joy. “Happy to know that my exes moms car is still full of red glitter,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carvalho via TikTok comment for further information.

