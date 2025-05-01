‘Buy a bottle of this, mix in some sugar’: Home expert shows the little-known Home Depot product you should be using for your ant, cockroach problem

A TikToker who has gained a massive following on the platform for sharing helpful home-owning information is now warning against traditional, popular cockroach sprays.

“These big brand cockroach killers don’t want you to know this,” the TikToker, @twinhomeexperts, who has 870,000 followers, says as he walks through Home Depot. “These cockroach sprays, cockroach foggers, and even these gels don’t even compare to what I’m about to share with you.”

He walks by the ant and roach killer section of the store, showing brands like Real Kill, Hot Shot, Raid, and Combat on the store shelves. He then gets to a brand he actually recommends.

“And you probably won’t believe me. And here it is. It’s the Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer for 12 bucks,” he says. “Yes, it’s stinky, but you buy a bottle of this, mix in some sugar with it, sprinkle it around your area, and bam. Cockroaches will be on fire and they will disappear.”

The TikToker’s video has gained 132,000 views. Viewers who have tried Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer agreed on both fronts: This stuff works, but it sure is stinky.

“Nothing compares to that,” one said. “The smell drives you nuts.”

“It works but boy it smells,” a top comment reads.

Reviews for Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer

The product likewise has pretty high reviews on Home Depot. It’s sitting at 4.7 stars right now, with customers saying pretty much the same thing.

“It is the best ant killer i have ever used. It does smell terrible but next day no ants anywhere and they don’t come back. I have been using it for at least 5 years and nothing else comes close to being so effective,” one reviewer who gave the product 5 stars said.

Review-wise, Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer does come out on top—at least on Home Depot’s website. It appears to be one of the top-rated ant and cockroach killers out there.

How does it work in tandem with the sugar?

The sugar is meant to draw the insects out, while the spray works to kill them. And ants are specifically drawn to sugar due to their hard-working nature.

“Since sugar is the edible equivalent of energy, ants recognize this and will go farther and work harder to seek out sweet things more than other foods,” Combat explains.

