‘Would you go in?’: Woman calls an Uber. Then she opens car door, takes a look inside

A woman told an Uber driver she wouldn’t get in his car after seeing the condition of the back seat.

In a video with over 199,000 views, TikToker The Duchess World (@theduchessworld) shares a video her friend sent her. The woman opens the back driver’s side door of a Chevy Equinox, but she does not plan on getting in.

Two men sit in the front of the car. The man in the passenger’s seat begins to quickly push a pile of clothing out of the back seat. Several items are scattered on the floor, including a bottle containing an unidentified liquid. In a comment, the TikToker says she believes it was beer.

“I’m sorry, I’m not getting into this car,” the woman says, closing the door quickly. On-screen text reads, “This was my friend’s Uber yesterday. Would you go in?”

The caption reads, ‘What the helly?”

Did the Uber rider report the driver?

In a comment, the TikToker says her friend reported the driver through the Uber app.

“They refunded me but I’m not sure if they ll take any further action!! So be careful, ladies,” she wrote in a comment.

Other Uber drivers commented to praise the woman for not getting into the car, telling her it was a “good idea.” According to Uber’s safety report, there were 2,717 reported cases of sexual assault during rides from 2021 to 2022.

“I’m an uber driver! Good decision not getting in that car. There shouldn’t be two people in car,” one wrote.

“Not saying they’re up to something no good but you made a great judgement,” another said.

As for the second man in the front, she noted that it was not a shared ride, meaning only the driver should have been present in the car per Uber policy.

“It’s literally only supposed to be one person in the car and that’s the driver. They definitely had plans smh and I’m glad that person has since not to get in that car,” a commenter said.

Is there a safer way to ride share for women?

In the comments, others recommend Lyft’s Women+ Connect setting, which allows women and non-binary drivers to opt for pickup only for women and non-binary riders.

This increases the likelihood of a woman rider being picked up by another woman, potentially enhancing safety for both parties.

“I only use Lyft now and they actually assign you a female driver if there is one available if you are also a female customer,” a commenter wrote.

“For those who do not want to ride in a car with a man lyft does have women to women connection so if that is what you prefer please download the Lyft app,” another said.

“Order lyft its much more classier than uber & you get to turn on the function 4 a women to pick you up,” a third suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to @theduchessworld and Uber for further comment.



