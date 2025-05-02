‘I have lost my home’: AT&T installs new service at apartment complex. Then they hit a pipe

A woman claims that telecommunications company AT&T struck a pipe in her ceiling while completing an installation, causing water damage to her apartment and belongings.

In a video with over 26,000 views, TikToker Tay (@_heytay_) shares a slideshow of images that she claims were caused by AT&T.

The pictures show the wall of her apartment soaked with water, flooding on the flooring, and many of her personal items drenched as well.

The caption reads, “AT&T, explain yourselves and what you plan to do about this! I have lost my home and am completely displaced. This is completely unacceptable!”

Did AT&T cause the pipe to burst?

Tay says she was walking out the door for an event when suddenly the pipes above her burst “out of nowhere,” sending water “flying” all over her apartment. She says the water continued to pour into the apartment for two hours.

“Everything in my apartment has been completely flooded. My iPad? Fried. All of my belongings? Done for,” she laments. The damage spans all rooms of the apartment.

She shows several workers attempting to remove her carpet and dry the walls and appliances.

In a second video, she calls AT&T negligent, questioning why the company was “messing with pipes.” In a comment, she clarifies that AT&T was “installing service for a different tenant and hit a pipe.”

She continues to show the damage, pointing out the mold that is beginning to grow on the damp walls.

What can she do to fix the damage?

While the damage may require significant remodeling to fix, renters advise Tay to reach out to several resources to potentially receive compensation for the damage.

Many apartments require tenants to hold renters’ insurance, which may cover some or all of the damages. If AT&T is found liable for the damage, the company’s insurance may also cover.

“Call your homeowners’ insurance and file a claim. Google the proper and legal way to file a claim with them. Reach out to a lawyer immediately for a free consultation,” one outlined.

“I work with home insurance, please, please, PLEASEEE hire a trusted and licensed public adjuster. They will maximize your paycheck and coverage,” another said.

“Girl, you can get a lawyer on contingency with 0 issue omg,” a third wrote.

“LAWYER IMMEDIATELY, call home owners insurance, call AT&T and get their Legal information, PAPER TRAIL EVERYTHING,” a fourth commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tay and AT&T for further comment.

