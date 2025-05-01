‘Spray tan or Candace Owens’: Target under fire over new social media posts. Why is everyone talking about the hand?

After months of boycotts following Target’s departure from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, a new social media post from the retailer has reignited criticism.

This DEI rollback, announced in January, removes initiatives aimed at hiring racially diverse and LGBTQ+ workers, as well as several social justice and minority-owned business initiatives.

In a TikTok post on April 29, Target’s official account posts a Black woman’s hand holding several products, including a bottle of EOS Shea Butter Cashmere Body Wash, Byoma cleanser, chocolate chip cookies, and more.

However, some TikTokers question Target’s intentions behind using a Black hand model amid the boycott.

What do shoppers think of Target’s hand model?

TikToker Teka (@tekaslifejourney) points out that the same hand is used across several ads.

“I know that hand is tired,” she exclaims, laughing. She continues that she believes Target hired a Black hand model to try to appeal to Black shoppers who may have stopped shopping at the retailer after it ended its DEI programs. Since the rollback, many Black business owners have ended their contracts with Target.

“Y’all must really think we’re silly. We’re not going back,” she says. “Y’all done messed up. Lay in the bed you made.”

Many commenters agreed with her assessment.

“They started using the Black person’s hand in April. Before that, there was none,” one claimed.

“They said listen we rolled back DEI efforts so we need you to make 55 videos today,” another joked.

“Target ..So diversity for commercials is ok, but not when it comes to your stores? Got it!” a third added.

“Someone said a spray tan or Candace Owen’s lol,” a fourth joked, poking fun at the conservative influencer.

Target has removed several of the ads since garnering criticism.

Comedians clap back at Target, too

Zeroing in on comments that Target may be overusing the same hand model to appeal to Black shoppers, comedian Phen Richardson (@phen_richardson) posted a parody skit of what may go on behind the scenes of the ads.

In the clip, Richardson stands in front of a greenscreen showing a Target bathroom. He rubs his hands as if they are in pain.

A woman behind the camera asks him to hold the same EOS body wash that was in the original Target ad that garnered criticism.

“I know this is a really aggressive filming schedule, but the marketing team has 40 acres—I mean 40 ads they want to release,” the woman says, pretending to be a member of Target’s marketing department.

Richardson tearfully asks if there will be lunch after the photoshoot.

“Did they not give you a granola bar? You should be fine,” the woman says. “You got this, sista.”

Richardson looks into the mirror and repeats the mantra, “You have rent to pay. You have kids to feed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Richardson, Teka, and Target for further comment.

