‘I’m not feeling guilty about my tipping anymore’: Married couple who serve together at Texas Roadhouse reveal how much they make each night

Across the internet, we have seen servers share their tip earnings. One Waffle House employee brought in $167 on a Monday, and a Hooters worker made a whopping $553 during a 16-hour shift. How much would a married server couple bring in? If you’re curious, a married Texas Roadhouse couple revealed how much they collected in tips in a five-hour shift. It’s more than the Hooters server.

How much the Texas Roadhouse couple received in one evening

Texas Roadhouse server Brittany (@brittanyspurlock627) posts videos about how much she and her husband, Brett, make in tips as servers. In each video, the amount and shift times change. “This is how much we made serving together at Texas Roadhouse as a married couple,” Brittany tells 1.8 million viewers. “Tonight, we go here at 3 [o’clock], and we were cut at 8:15.”

While sitting in a booth together, Brett counts his Texas Roadhouse tips first. “Tonight, they owe me $274.97,” he says, pulling out a receipt and pointing to the fine print with his black inked signature. These “owed” tips are usually debit or credit tips given to the server the end of their shift. Afterward, he takes out two $20 bills. “I’m bringing home 40 bucks cash. Tonight, I made $315,” he declares.

Next is Brittany. “I actually owe the store $53.41,” the content creator reveals her receipt with her name signed in blue. This money is owed to customers who paid in cash. However, she already has that covered, and she is using her cash tips to pay the difference.

“Then, the rest of this cash I get to keep,” she says, holding a stack of cash. After counting her money, she reveals her total, “$275, bringing our total tonight to $590.” All in all, the couple raked in roughly $118 an hour.

Before signing off, Brittany offers words of encouragement to struggling servers. “And yes, that is with three table sections, and it is still possible to make money,” she adds. “And we’re very appreciative of all the tips we do receive. Thank you guys very much,” he concludes.

So, what does the couple plan to do with their earnings? The answer may lie in Brittany’s caption, which reads, “When people ask what our goal is, it’s to buy a home. Isn’t my husband too sweet?”

Some commenters felt less inclined to leave large gratuities when dining out.

“Then I’m not feeling guilty about my tipping anymore,” one viewer wrote.

“I feel better only tipping 5 bucks no matter the size of the bill. Y’all doing okay,” a second concurred.

However, most people defended the couple.

“Everybody in here talking about ‘this is why I’m not tipping anymore’… Y’all realize this is a good night right? Like every night is not like this,” one user stated.

“People need to understand this isn’t guaranteed, and before taxes. You also have sections to clean and areas to prep after you are done serving,” another echoed.

Average server wages in the US

In April, ZipRecruiter reported an average hourly salary of $11.54 to $16.83, with the highest being $28.61 and the lowest $6.01. Of course, this all varies by state and city.

The Department of Labor reported Washington State had the highest tipped minimum wage ($16.66), and Oklahoma and fifteen other states had the lowest ($2.13). Those states with only $2.13 minimum wage are:

Alabama

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nebraska

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wyoming

However, if a server’s daily combined earnings ($2.13 base pay and tips) don’t meet the federal minimum wage ($7.25), the establishment is required to pay the difference in certain states, which is known as the Tip Credit. The overall average yearly server income in America is currently $32,855.

A server’s wage fluctuates every day. So, if your server provided an excellent job, tip them well!

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittany via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Texas Roadhouse via press email.

