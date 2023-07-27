‘U can’t convince me it’s not a box of bricks’: Viewers relate to this McDonald’s worker struggling to open the little pockets on the soda syrup box

Every job has its niche frustration. Here’s one that vexes fast-food workers.

TikTok creator and McDonald’s employee @thatghanagal recently posted a video about soda syrup boxes that’s gone viral, with 1.7 million views and almost 210,000 likes.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Im trying to open the little boxes on the soda syrup box.” The creator vigorously punches at one of those cardboard boxes in the sped-up video, trying to open the tab and get the nozzle out.

She wrote in the caption, “They be so hard to open and be heavy asf too.”

This one resonated with other people who’d encountered soda syrup boxes on the job.

One commenter wrote, “U can’t convince me it’s not a box of bricks.”

“I pulled out an entire nail on accident because I followed the ‘press thumb here’ instructions,” another commenter wrote.

“One time I was using scissors to try to open that thing and I popped the bag and it went everywhere and I left it in the back,” a comment read.

“I think I scare the newbies when I do this,” another person commented.

“I have a small scar on my arm from carrying one and the box cutting me. You can’t convince me these things aren’t straight from HELL,” someone chimed in.

People recounted creative solutions. “I used to kick them open,” someone offered; another wrote, “i use a butter knife.”

“I was punching it so hard one time and then finally saw the ‘push here’ part on simply pushed there, and it opened right up,” a viewer added.

Several other McDonald’s workers recently documented some woes under the golden arches. ​​One person posted a video about frustration serving customers super early in the morning. Another worker came for customers who ask for two separate orders but pay with one card.

