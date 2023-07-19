‘You a freaky f*ck in a Ford Fusion begging me for a coke at 5 o’clock in the morning’: McDonald’s worker slams customers who order early in the morning

McDonald’s is open early in the morning, but at least one of its workers doesn’t think it should be.

That’s the intel from TikTok creator @5hak4r, who looks, from the darkness of the video and the context of the content, to be on a pre-dawn walk to work.

“Tell me why the f*ck do I gotta wake up at 4 in the morning,” he begins.

He then says, “You a freaky f*ck in a Ford Fusion begging me for a coke at 5 o’clock in the morning,” which seems to point more to a specific customer than a hypothetical one.

“The sh*t is f*ckin’ beyond me,” he notes, wondering why there are even regulars at McDonald’s at all, as opposed to just handling breakfast at home.

“Why are we not cooking in the kitchen? Why are we not putting the pots and pans to use? ‘Cause five in the f*cking morning is insane!”

Commenters reacted to the expletive-peppered video, which drew more than 170,000 views since going up on July 11.

“Me asf when I worked morning shift at CFA,” said one.

The creator responded, “ik that shit was NOT ur pleasure.”

Another CFA veteran chimed in, “Me at CFA when there would be a line at 6am in Chicago winter… Bro it’s just chicken.”

Another recounted in all caps, “OUR FIRST ORDER EVERY MORNING WAS FOR TWO LARGE SWEET TEAS FROM THE SAME WOMAN LIKE GO TO B E D.”

Someone else recalled, “Me when I use to work that 5-2 as a courtesy clerk.”

A few early morning customers felt seen.

“I do drive a fire fusion and I love McDonald’s breakfast at 5,” said one.

“Damn im prone to insomnia,” another shared, “and now feel like i owe some drive thru employees an apology.”

“When I worked at menards I had to be there at 5am I went to McDonald’s every morning for 2 hash browns and large coke,” someone else remembered, adding, “What a time.”

Another pointed out, “Cause my guy. Some of us work early. I go in at 5am.”

And someone else provided additional perspective with, “We work overnight. 5am is our dinner lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @5hak4r via TikTok comment.