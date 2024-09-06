‘I just know it gets soggy’: McDonald’s customer orders a McFlurry. She can’t believe what she received

A McDonald’s customer is shocked by the new McFlurry packaging and venting about it on social media.

TikTok user Chey (@cheymilli) posted the video from her vehicle two days ago. She holds up a cardboard-looking container and reveals the McFlurry inside. However, the ice cream isn’t in the usual cup.

“MCDONALD’S WHAT’S GOING ON?” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

A one-on-one conversation with McDonald’s

In the clip, the woman directly addressed the fast food chain. “I need to have a one-on-one conversation with y’all, ” she said

The woman did not hesitate to express her outrage. “What the [expletive] is this?” she asked, while holding up the McFlurry.

Of course, she is referring to the cup the McFlurry came in. “I am almost at a loss for words at this experience,” she continued. “Is this a tiny takeout box?”

New McFlurry packaging?

Starting this week, McDonald’s rolled out its new mini McFlurry. It is a smaller version of the dessert with a more environmentally friendly packaging.

“Both the Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup, which will help reduce waste and advance our goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025,” the company said on its website.

Additionally, the company reported it is well on its way to sourcing 100% of its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials. By the end of 2023, it was 86.7% of the way to achieving its goal.

How do customers feel about the change?

So McDonald’s is working to become more eco-friendly. Unfortunately, it appears that Chey isn’t the only customer upset by the changes the fast food restaurant implemented. The video has amassed 64,500 views and thousands of likes, and in the comments section, many lamented the loss of previous packaging and menu offerings.

“I just know it gets soggy,” one user wrote.

“Definitely gonna just leak through,” Chey responded.

“Hell I’m 62. I miss the styrofoam boxes the burgers came in. Kept them warm,” user Wacky Cacky said.

“I’m still upset about losing salad shakers!!! Us gluten free people have no options!!” user RitBit wrote.

“They also changed the fudge in the hot fudge sundae and it takes like Hershey’s syrup now,” user Rude_boob commented. “I’ve been genuinely angry over it for weeks LMAO.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user Chey and McDonald’s via email for comment and more information.

