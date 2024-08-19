‘Tray comes in handy at home’: Customer calls out McDonald’s for charging for to-go bags. So he walks off with the tray

A McDonald’s customer was so offended the chain charges extra for a paper to-go bag that he walked out with a plastic tray.

Carlon (@carlon.naa) appears to have tapped into communal unrest over the bag charges. Several TikTokers who responded to his viral clip showing him with the purportedly stolen tray applauded his actions.

In the video, Carlon records himself walking on a sidewalk, carrying a McDonald’s tray in front of him. There are three food items, including fries along with a fountain beverage. A receipt with his order number is stuck to one of the wrapped sandwiches. When the TikToker speaks, he doesn’t seem too happy.

“Since when the f– McDonald’s start charging for the bags n–?” he rants. “F–ing walked off with the tray.”

He’s not the only one

Another TikToker, @tinyycaraa, also went viral after recording herself placing an order at a McDonald’s self-service kiosk. In her clip, she shows that a .10 cent paper bag charge was appended to her meal.

“What the f— I’mma put the food in my hands?” she asks, pointing out the charge.

Are all McDonald’s charging for paper bags?

According to Yahoo! News, McDonald’s may or may not apply a bag fee to your order depending on which location you visit. The outlet goes on to state that these prices are “likely [dictated by] city, state, or regional laws.” However, the piece also indicates that these laws are about plastic bags, not paper ones.

This has left numerous customers feeling confused. Throngs of people have accused the chain of just trying to squeeze more money out of its patrons with bag fees. However, some have denied that this is the case. Popular TikToker and former McDonald’s Corporate Chef Mike Haracz doesn’t believe the Golden Arches are profiting off of the bag sales.

A Pittsburgh news outlet also featured commentary from a local McDonald’s spokesperson. They echoed Haracz’s statements and said that the stores had “no choice” in the matter. “The new Pittsburgh ordinance requires it to charge customers 10 cents for each paper bag,” they added.

When it comes to packaging efficiency, McDonald’s says it has been doing a pretty good job at only using recyclable materials. The restaurant writes as much on its website: “Approximately 81.0% of our primary guest packaging materials and 97.2% of our primary fiber packaging comes from recycled or certified sources as of year-end 2022.” Is the .10 cent charge a way to help curb even paper bag usage?

TikTokers weigh in

It seems like Carlon did what a lot of users in @tinnyycaraa’s video suggested: Walk away with the tray in protest of the bag charge. Many responded to his clip thought that the tray could prove to be useful.

“Perfect rolling trey,” one penned.

“I did the same bro. Tray comes in handy at home,” someone else said.

“No me going tomorrow for my free rolling tray,” another quipped.

Others, like this user, were just offended they were being handed their food outside of a bag. “I went today and they deada– handed my food in my hand with no bag,” they wrote.

One claimed they’ve adopted this philosophy to other shopping arrangements, writing, “I sometimes take the plastic grocery store basket.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Carlon via TikTok comment.

