‘Make em pay extraa’: McDonald’s drive-thru worker rings rude customer up individual items instead just a No. 5 combo

There’s a consequence for every decision in life. And that’s doubly true when it comes to being rude with fast food workers.

TikToker JUJU, who goes by username jettyjuju, posted a video from his McDonald’s shift. The video shows JUJU’s response to a rude drive thru customer. “When I ring up 2 ten pieces, 2 medium fries, and 2 drinks instead of 2 #5 combos bc sb decided to be rude,” JUJU writes in the caption.

The video has received more than 270,000 views since it was posted on July 22. Both fellow fast food workers and drive thru customers could relate to the joke.

“this is why I hate going with my mom’s friend he literally yelled at the speaker the minute we get there. Like waitt they probably busy,” wrote user It’s me ash.

“make em pay extraa,” laughed Vedo.

User Kenley had another idea. “Or I press remove offer when they want a $3 bundle.”

“No because tell me why the last time I put their food in a meal because they basically ordered a meal apart and he got mad that I did that,” wrote another user.

“literally did this today on accident,” wrote user anita d*ck.

“cs i’m bout to start doing this,” wrote londyn akirrah.

Kai wrote: “exactly why i can’t go with my parents they yell.”

“ommmmssss stayeedd doing ts,” confessed DyNeese.

“shiid i give em a full drink with no straw,” wrote Jay too risky.

Shaun shared a heart emoji, adding: “and they get no sauce.”

“THATS WHAT IM SAYING BRO,” wrote big ballerina.

Rude customers at the drive thru have faced some swifter justice in recent memory. Last year, a rude customer at Steak ‘n Shake was surprised when the guy in front of him got fed up and bought his meal. Starbucks workers have likewise said that rude customers are subject to getting decaf.

