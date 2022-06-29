A man at a Steak ‘n Shake drive-thru thought he got revenge on the “rude” customers behind him by buying and taking their order along with his own. Some TikTok users say his plan wasn’t as smart as it seemed.

TikToker Nicole Christine (@nca1987), presumably the passenger in the man’s car, shared footage of the drive-thru incident. As of Wednesday, the video received about 6.8 million views on the platform.

In the video, the man, named Kyle, pulls up to the drive-thru window, looking annoyed.

“These people back here behind me are being assholes,” he says to Christine. “I’m going to buy their meal and take it.”

Christine tells Kyle “don’t do that,” but he shakes his head as he turns to the cashier at the window. The cashier confirms his order, and he tells her he’s going to buy and take whatever the customers behind him ordered.

“Behind you? OK,” the cashier says, turning back to her register.

“What do you mean buy it and take it? No you’re not,” Christine says. Kyle ignores her.

When the cashier turns back again, Kyle again explains that he doesn’t want to just buy the other customers’ order — he wants to take it.

“[They] keep honking the horn?” she asks. Kyle nods and says that’s why he wants to “buy” the meal and take it.

“Oh,” the cashier says, surprised. Kyle explains, “So they can go back around.”

Another employee, who appears to be a manager, opens the drive-thru window to talk to Kyle.

“Can I buy their order since they were being assholes and take it with me?” Kyle asks. “Is that cool?”

The manager replies that he doesn’t care, and it sounds like he adds, “I’ll kick them out of line.”

In the video, Kyle looks satisfied, but viewers aren’t convinced that he really got back at the rude customers. Some commenters said it was “obvious” that the fast-food restaurant simply made the alleged rude customer’s meal again.

“Obviously they made his meal again quick. Manager recognized more $$$,” one viewer commented.

“All the manager did was let him buy and take it, then remade it and sold more….” a second viewer agreed.

“You spent more money for no reason, they didn’t even notice and their food came out fresher,” a third said.

Someone else wrote, “I wonder if he realizes that they will just make it again for the other car n he’s just out the money. you can’t tell them what u doing directly.”

Whether the manager actually kicked the rude customer out of line or simply remade their meal, other viewers enjoyed Kyle’s attempt at revenge.

“Oh I love a good Petty Betty moment,” one user said.

“I shouldn’t love this, but i do,” another user wrote.

In a follow-up video, Christine provides further context on the situation. She says when she and Kyle pulled up to the Steak ‘n Shake drive-thru, the cashier asked them to give her a minute.

“That minute turned into five minutes, and we were waiting patiently,” Christine says in the video. “This car behind us just started honking and saying stuff and being completely 100 percent rude. And Kyle, the way he is, got out of the car and asked them what was the matter. They immediately rolled up their windows and started honking again.”

After Kyle and Christine ordered, it took another five minutes or so for the car behind them to be able to order, Christine says. Once they did, they pulled up behind Kyle’s car and began honking their horn again. She says the customers’ behavior scared her kids, who were also in the car.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Steak ‘n Shake via email.

