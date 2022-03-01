‘Gen Z is all about justice’: Starbucks workers joke about what they do when customers are rude at the register

On-the-job TikToks have become something of a trend on the platform, allowing users to see the inner workings of different professions around the world. Sometimes, these are playful videos showcasing the unexpected behind-the-scenes work of everyday jobs. Other times, TikTokers demonstrate their acts of petty rebellion in the workplace.

Falling into the latter camp is a viral TikTok from Boston-based user Jacob (@jacobfincannon), who joked about a subtle protest against rude customers.

In the video, Jacob and a fellow employee look coyly toward the register before punching in two decaf espresso shots.

“When u catch them being rude at the register,” the overlay text on the video, which has been viewed over 100,000 times, reads.

This struck a chord with TikTokers, who hopped in the comments section to share similar stories of quiet revenge against rude customers—especially as it relates to Starbucks.

“1 less pump extra extra ice, decaf & broken straw & not properly attached lid,” one commenter suggested.

“Decaf, extra hot, and half pumps,” another added.

Others alleged that this was a common practice among Starbucks employees.

“My sister worked [there] for 5 years and they totally do this,” a user said.

“I decaf ppl all the time!!” another alleged Starbucks employee claimed. “Done treat me right see what happens.”

But this behavior isn’t limited to the famous coffee chain. Employees from other restaurants allege this is common practice throughout the service industry.

“M​e working at a pizza place and giving people less cheese if they’re rude,” one TikToker said.

“I used to work at dunkin and we give decaf to rude ass customers,” another alleged.

Overall, users took this TikTok as yet another reminder to be kind to service employees.

“Don’t be rude to food industry employees anywhere,” one user said. “You never know what they can do to your food/drinks!”

After all, as another TikToker wrote in the comments, “Gen z is all about justice.”

@jacobfincannon did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

