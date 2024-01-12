‘I can’t afford NOT to say anything’: McDonald’s customer worries that workers messed with her food after she complained about it

With fast food prices on the rise, it’s getting harder for customers to overlook a bag full of soggy fries and a cold burger. One stay-at-home mom recently decided to demand full value for her hard-earned dollars after a disappointing trip to McDonald’s. But was her second trip through the drive-thru worth the anxiety?

There’s no denying that a fast food run takes a bigger bite out of your paycheck now than in the past. Prices have been steadily rising, and according to Business Insider, McDonald’s menu prices in the United States rose by about 10% in 2023, on top of a 10% increase the previous year.

For self-described former waitress and stay-at-home mom Tiffany (@yabishtiff1), one frustrating burger run was just too much. After receiving a sub-par to-go combo, she turned her car around and demanded she get full value for her meal.

Tiffany posted her experience to her TikTok account on Wednesday in a video that has already picked up 135,800 views and counting.

“I hate doing this, but I’ve just gotten to a point in my life where I do not have the money to waste,” she tells her viewers at the beginning of the video.

Tiffany then films herself nervously grimacing as she pulls around in the drive-thru for her second trip and tells the drive-thru worker, “I just came through, and I’m really sorry, but I got a McDouble [burger] and a large fry, and it does not taste fresh at all. I’m really sorry.”

“I got a lady in the drive-thru talking about her McDouble isn’t fresh,” the worker can be heard saying on the speaker. “Can we make her a new one?”

Tiffany gets her remade meal. But now she has a whole new set of worries.

The former server confesses her worries that the employees might have tampered with her re-order. But she admits that in her years in the service industry, “I’ve never seen anyone do anything sketch to a food that a customer complained about.”

Sadly, the meal doesn’t seem to be much better than her original one. She says the burger is somewhat cold and that the bun is hard. Still, “I’m eating it,” she says, “and the employee that made this probably raw-dogged the eff out of this sandwich with their hands just to get back at me for complaining, so I’m just trying not to think about that.”

According to some of Tiffany’s viewers, her concerns may not be unjustified.

“I worked at a McDonald’s and I had the most bitter coworkers who would drop the food on the floor before giving it to a customer who complained,” uhleesha.pt2 (@uhleesha.pt2) wrote in the comments section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email for a statement.

Another viewer wrote, “I found if I’m gonna spend real money on food I wanna enjoy I do not go to mcds or Taco Bell anymore. I’ll go to Chipotle or Wendy’s even. Or my latest stop has been wings too.”

However, most commenters agreed that Tiffany was right to demand her money’s worth.

“Same, usually I’ll just on it’s fine but stuff is so expensive. I can’t afford NOT to say anything,” rogelia (@rogeliagabrielle) wrote.

“2024 is the year if you don’t get what you expected, you have 100% the right to speak up!” another viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany via email for further comment. She responded, “If you are paying for a good or service you are within your rights to complain if it is not done correctly.”