McDonald's customer rants about drive-thru workers asking 'Is that all?' when taking orders

A McDonald’s customer is viral after her rant about a common gripe many fast-food customers may relate to—the feeling of being rushed during the drive-thru ordering process.

Vanessa, who goes by @vanessapayne63 on TikTok, posted a video on Oct. 17, in which she expresses her frustration with the phrase “Is that all?” that drive-thru workers often use to confirm the end of an order.

“This is a PSA to all drive-thru workers. Can we stop saying, ‘Is that all, is that all?’ I’m not even through my order yet, I’m not even done ordering and, ‘Is that all?’ Well it wasn’t, but now I’m scared so yeah, that will be all,” she vents in the video.

In the description of the same video, the TikToker wrote, “The best part is i worked in so many drive thru’s i wonder how many people i did this to. If you work in a drive thru i love you. And i am scared of you.”

Since its upload, the TikTok has amassed over 2.2 million views and sparked a heated debate in the comments section, with both customers and drive-thru workers stepping up to share their opinions.

Some customers agreed with Vanessa and shared their own experiences of feeling pressured by drive-thru workers.

One wrote, “there’s a big difference between ‘Is that all’ and ‘is there anything else I can get for you.’”

“yes i have 5 kids, so we get a lot of food Is that all kills me,” a second commenter remarked.

“THIS!!! I have a car full of people let me order in peace,” a third said.

However, drive-through workers defended themselves and explained the necessity of the overused prompt.

“It’s because customers will literally stay silent after every item until you address them,” one commenter noted.

“You would genuinely be surprised at the sheer number of people who will stay silent until I ask that question lmao,” a second echoed a similar point.

“Sometimes the long dramatic pauses between items give us mixed signals,” another explained.

