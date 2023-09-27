‘Im sorry McDonald’s, I’ll just eat the onions next time’: McDonald’s customer says workers punished her for requesting no onions on burger

Given the large amount of orders processed by a fast-food restaurant every day, it’s understandable that employees would make an occasional mistake. However, some errors feel almost vindictive, as TikTok user Haille Fitzgerald (@haillefitzgerald) recently noted after a trip to McDonald’s.

“I said no onions,” Fitzgerald says in a video, which now has over 16,000 views. The video shows a McDonald’s burger upon which it has been noted that the order request was for “no onions.”

Upon opening the burger, Fitzgerald makes an unpleasant discovery—there’s no burger patty to be found.

“No meat!” she exclaims. “Just the f*cking cheese and pickles!”

In the caption, Fitzgerald adds, “Im sorry McDonald’s, Ill just eat the onions next time ok.”

This isn’t the first time a McDonald’s mishap has sparked discussion on TikTok. One user claimed to order apple slices, only to receive just two slices of apple with her order. Another TikTok user based in Canada asked for a poutine, which is a dish made with fries, cheese curds, and gravy. What the TikToker got led them to wonder whether their McDonald’s even knew what poutine was.

All of this is not to mention the many errors that have come about as a result of McDonald’s AI-powered drive-thru machines. In one case, the AI added bacon to a soft serve cone; in another, the AI decided to give the TikToker 8 more sweet teas than they asked for.

In the comments section of Fitzgerald’s video, several users noted that, at the very least, it does seem that the McDonald’s employees followed her request for no onions.

“Okay but you got no onions sooo,” wrote a user.

“But u got no onions thoooo,” added another.

One user shared a similar experience, only in reverse.

“I asked for a plain cheeseburger one time and they just gave me a patty,” alleged a commenter. “no buns, and it didn’t even have cheese on it.”

In cases where customers want a refund for an order gone awry, McDonald’s suggests returning to the store in question and resolving the issue with them.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Fitzgerald via Instagram direct message.