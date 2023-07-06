‘There used to be 6 or 7 of them in there’: McDonald’s customer orders apple slices. There’s only 2 slices in the sealed bag

One TikToker believes she has proof that we are, in fact, in a recession and her evidence is a bag of McDonald’s apple slices.

In a viral video with a text overlay that reads, “Recession Apples,” user Ahlaysia (@ahlaysia_) explains her theory that the fast food chain is skimping on their portions. And it has everything to do with a shaky economy.

Ahlaysia says that she frequently goes to Mcdonald’s for the same after-work snack consisting of soda, fries, and apples. But, she elaborates, “Lately, I’ve been noticing that my large fry looks like motherf*cking medium fry.”

After running into the issue repeatedly, she asks a worker to give her some extra fries. The worker obliges and Ahlaysia happily goes on her way to catch her bus home.

But on the bus, she starts to eat her apples.

“I pick up the apples,” the McDonald’s customer says. “And I’m like the bag is a little light.”

Confused, the TikToker checks to see if the bag is open and the apples have fallen out, but nope. As the TikToker opens the sealed bag in front of the camera, she confirms to viewers that she had only received two apple slices by pulling them out of the bag.

“I just opened it,” she says, holding up the McDonald’s bag of apples and counting out the slices. “One. Two. Empty bag.”

Though the unemployment rate is at historic lows, many economists are afraid that the economy is slowing down and fear a recession is still on the horizon. Like Ahlaysia, many everyday Americans question whether or not one has already arrived, or if we are heading in its direction.

In the comments, TikTok users agreed that they too had been feeling the economic pinch of a recession.

“Daaamn those are some recession apples,” agreed one user about the McDonald’s apples.

“YOU ARE NOT IMAGINING IT,” another commented. “Have to make new price tags for new ounces. Every new shipment more brands are shrinking on product. EVERY WEEK.”

“As someone who works in food service/retail, it’s insane to see how much our portions have shrunk and how high our prices have gotten,” confirmed one user who claimed to work in the food service industry.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ahlaysia via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.