‘They GAVE UP lol’: McDonald’s customer wonders why cold brew comes in plastic soda cups

Sometimes the container that holds your beverage can make all the difference. And one woman is sharing just how McDonald’s has changed the game with how it packaged her cold brew.

In a video posted this week, TikTok creator Liz (@lizthegenztia) posted about how she received her cold brew in a “soda cup.”

“McDonald’s is so c*nt for serving cold brew in a soda cup,” reads the text on a video, which has more than 68,000 views and 7,000 likes.

In the video, she shows off a large plastic cup filled to the top with black coffee.

“It used to be two different cups HAHA they used to do soda in paper cups and specialty drinks in the plastic one,” one commenter wrote.

“They GAVE UP lol,” Liz replied.

Other recent McDonald’s coffee news hasn’t been as pleasant— recently a worker said in a video that a customer threw hot coffee at her after claiming it wasn’t hot.

The Daily Dot reached out for comment from Liz and McDonald’s, both via email, and did not receive immediate responses.

“Them cups be hitting the spot tho,” a viewer added to Liz’s video.

“Feels so hawwwwt,” Liz replied.

“Something is just so elegant and c*nt about the plastic cups,” a commenter agreed.

If you peep at McDonald’s online McCafe menu, you’ll only find regular iced coffees and lattes. Searching for cold brew at McDonald’s via Google turns up a page featuring the item on the restaurant chain’s Spanish-language site, though no such page seems to exist on the English-language site.

Elsewhere in the comments, a viewer claimed that the cold brew is only available at certain locations in Southern California for the time being. That appears to be correct. According to industry outlet Restaurant Business in April, McDonald’s confirmed that the cold brew is part of a limited-time test in the market.

There are two variations: black over ice (like in Liz’s video) and Marble Cold Brew, served with creamy syrup and topped with cream, according to Restaurant Business.

The rest of us cold brew obsessives outside of Southern California will have to wait.