‘It was a fresh pot, hun’: McDonald’s worker says customer threw hot coffee at her after claiming it wasn’t hot

Fast food workers have to deal with a lot— especially McDonald’s workers, who routinely face abuse from their customers.

In a TikTok video that’s been viewed over 48,000 times McDonald’s workers shared their worst customer stories. Creator Aine (@aine.fazz) approached each of her co-workers and a manager to share some horror stories in the viral clip.

“Emel, what was your worst customer story?” Aine asked.

“It was a man throwing hot coffee at me saying it wasn’t hot, but he burnt my chest,” the employee said. “So, I don’t know how it wasn’t hot, but it was a fresh pot, hun.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and to Aine via TikTok comment.

Aine continued to ask other members for their stories, which ranged from funny to sad, but the final story verged on disgusting.

“My worst customer story is these two guys came to the drive-thru in their 20s, and I was 15,” another coworker said. “They came through and asked for my number, and I said, ‘no.’ Then they came back and sat in the drive-thru, and would not leave until I gave them some sort of personal information.”

Commenters were quick to empathize and share stories of their own.

“Been at McDonald’s almost 2 years. I have so many stories,” a commenter said.

“I work at Wendy’s and I’ve had a gun pulled on me,” a fast food worker shared. “I’m 17…I was dropping off his breakfast order but he kept coming back for lunch.”

“Yeah no. I’ll give you personal information, my phone number is 911 cuz if you don’t get out of my drive-thru, that’s who you’ll be speaking to when I-“ a user said after listening to the final tale.

“We’re not victims. We’re survivors,” an ex-McDonald’s employee stated.