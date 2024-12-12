‘They only sell at MSRP’: Mazda dealership offers 0% financing on 2025 models. Is this a good deal?

If you’re looking for a good deal on a new car, then Mazda may be the right choice.

Recently, Antonio (@antonios.mazdaguides), a car salesperson at Woodhouse Mazda in Bellevue, Washington, discussed Mazda’s recent deals and the perks associated with them. The video garnered over 222,000 views as of publication.

What’s the deal?

Antonio posted a short 39-second video detailing how every 2025 Mazda model, excluding the Hybrid CX-50s, gets zero percent financing for up to 36 months. This includes Mazda 3 sedans, hatchbacks, CX-30s, CX-50s, CX-70s, CX-90s, CX-90 PHEV and CX-70 PHEV.

On top of that, Antonio also said that there is a 90-day payment deferral.

“You can also stack a 90-day payment deferral period. So, we add that up, 36 months plus 90 days is actually 39 months of zero percent interest,” Antonio said.

So, is it a good deal? Well, it can be. According to Mazda of Elk Grove, the zero percent APR financing option offers consumers lower monthly payments and flexible terms, and buyers are able to get their new vehicle quicker without any interest accruing.

Additionally, if a consumer has a solid credit score, then they may be eligible for exclusive offers.

What’s the catch?

According to Lending Tree, there are some drawbacks to zero percent APR car deals. These include a limited selection of vehicles, instead of having access to an automaker’s entire lineup, limited negotiation tactics due to the “incentive offers,” an added push by car salespeople for add-ons, such as “GAP insurance and an extended warranty,” limited repayment terms, which force buyers into a shorter car loan term, and the temptation to go over budget to “score the no-interest financing.”

Additionally, zero percent financing may seem like a good deal, but it may not be ideal for your financial situation because the deal is usually reserved for new models. Instead, to save money, consider purchasing an older used car or search for rebates that offer better savings in the long term.

What do viewers think?

Some viewers replied with counteroffers that they felt were more enticing.

“0% apr take it to 72 months with that deal and make a premium equipped model suv for 38k you will sell out everyday,” one said.

“36mo at 0% might as well just pay cash. These deals only help move cars when it’s 0 for 60 or like 1.9 or 2.9 for 72 so average people can maybe get the payment to 600-800/mo instead of $1500,” a second added.

“Got 0% 63 months back in 2020. Just a couple months until it’s paid off. I love my CX-30 but if the hybrid was available I would consider this,” another remarked.

“Who can afford 36 months? Go 72 and I’ll be in this week,” a fourth said.

Others claimed they weren’t eligible for the deal, it didn’t apply to the model they wanted, or it wasn’t as good as earlier deals.

“Went to buy last week and my local dealer refused to negotiate and stated they only sell at MSRP so they’re not really doing everything they can, they had 30 of the model I wanted,” a viewer said.

“It was 63 months at 0% last December. I’m glad I didn’t wait and bought a 2024 CX-5 Signature,” another remarked.

“But of course, I want the CX 50 hybrid,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Antonio via TikTok comment and Mazda via email.

