Customer says they found snack at Marshalls that ‘changed’ their life, they are still looking for it 3 years later

Sometimes, some snacks live rent-free in our heads, but we can never find them again. In a now-viral video, a woman embarked on a journey through Marshalls in search of the snack that “changed” her life three years ago.

The eight-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Steph (@liloxicleanx). She ran through the snack aisle at Marshalls in search of a specific item. The content creator rummaged behind chips, cookies, and gummy bears in search of the snack that changed her life three years ago.

“Oh come out come out where ever u aree,” she captioned the video. According to a hashtag she added, Steph seemed to be looking for Pumpkin Spice Cookies Pedigree.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marshalls via press email and Steph via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 392,000 views, and viewers revealed that the company switches up its snacks constantly.

“Omg they are always switching their stock,” one viewer wrote.

“I work at the warehouse like every month we get new items everytime,” a second stated.

In addition, others shared the snacks they liked but hadn’t seen in years.

“The sweet plantain chips that I haven’t seen in 2 years,” one viewer commented.

“HAVE YALL EVER TRIED DEM SKINNY LENTIL THAT DISAPPEARED. pls tell me yall know what im talking bout,” a second remarked.

“Those cow melon chew things i got from burlington in 2021 omfg,” a third said.

This begs the question: why do some items disappear? According to AllRecipes, there are many reasons: the item is a holiday item, almost expired, or isn’t selling. Since pumpkin spice cookies are typically a holiday item, the ones Steph is looking for are likely harder to find. “Stores are very quick to discount their holiday and seasonal items after the date passes because they need the space to stock the next round of merchandise,” the website states.

Regardless of whether or not they’ll stay in stock, Marshalls snacks keep the internet talking. TikTok user Ally didn’t know how to respond when she stumbled across Bailey’s chocolate at TJ Maxx, Marshalls’ sister company. Another shopper named Dutch purchased lesser-known snacks at TJ Maxx, such as “Drizzilicious, 180snacks, and 70% cacao dark chocolate organic keto coconut almond buttercups.” Furthermore, another content creator named Jayla jokingly mocked customers who buy snacks from places like Marshalls and TJ Maxx.