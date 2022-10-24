‘I’ll take my risk in the snack aisle at T.J. Maxx’: Popular TikToker brags about buying the niche snacks at T.J. Maxx in viral video

A Tiktoker has gone viral after posting a comedic video of him bragging about eating snacks from lesser-known brands at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Homegoods.

In a video with over 5 million views, TikTok user Dutch (@dutchdeccc) films himself claiming he’s “taking risks” by buying and eating the lesser known snacks.

“Some people take risks by jumping out of an airplane, other people take risks by starting new hobbies, I take risks too. I buy, and eat, the snacks that they sell at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Homegoods,” he asserts in the video.

He continues, “You know the snacks I’m talking about, they come in big bags from brands you’ve never heard of like Drizzilicious, 180snacks. Who are they? You don’t know. You also don’t know what you’re even buying. Today, I bought a 70% cacao dark chocolate organic keto coconut almond buttercups. What are those? I have no idea.”

In the video, Dutch jokingly alleges T.J. Maxx doesn’t have regular snacks: “You want a simple sea salt popcorn? You’re not finding it at T.J. Maxx. No, you’re getting pink salt Himalayan cucumber water kiwi ranch infused popcorn from 369Popcorn for $2.99 instead of $4.99. Who’s 369Popcorn? I don’t know, I made it up, just like all the snacks they sell at T.J. Maxx”.

“Catch me in the snack aisle,” he adds in the video’s caption.

Viewers went to the comments section to express agreement and give their own theories about the snacks.

“You can’t tell me the employees aren’t in the back making these snacks,” one commenter said.

“I’ve convinced myself they are ‘bougie’ snacks. As long as the expiration date is good, I’m good,” another commenter shared.

“Okay but the worst is when they’re actually good and then you never see the product again,” a third added.

This is not the first time a video about TJMaxx snacks has gone viral, as there were previously made TikToks insisting they looked old and expired. Some commenters once again insinuated that is the case.

“This is so incredibly accurate and also those snacks are 100 years old I’m convinced,” one commenter shared.

“One time I got to the bottom of a bag of peach rings from TJ maxx and discovered a ton of mold. Still buy and eat snacks from there though,” another claimed.

