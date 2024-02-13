‘We got 15 more dollars’: CVS shopper shares trick to make money while shopping

If you look around Target, HomeGoods, or CVS the next time you’re in one of those stores, you might be surprised to find out that some customers may be making money instead of spending money. On the rise are T.J. Maxx personal shoppers who live-stream their shopping trips for their customers as well as Target customers who review the products in-store for Amazon, collecting a paycheck along the way. Many resellers can also be found in stores that offer bulk products, like Sam’s Club and Costco.

Emily Reidy (@emilyiscaffeinated on TikTok) shared in a viral video, which received over 415,000 views, how CVS shoppers can get “CVS rich” while shopping in the store. The hack is simple: Reidy encourages people to go around the store, hunting for products that have passed their expiration date. CVS, along with other stores, may offer you money you can use in the store in exchange for you alerting them to such products.

Reidy is at a CVS in Pennsylvania. She demonstrates, finding two expired bags of Herr’s chips and a box of Pure Protein protein bars that expired that day. “I don’t know if that counts, but we’re going to try,” Reidy says of the almost-expired protein bars. She walks up to cashier at the register, saying. “Hi. I found a few expired items.”

The video then cuts to Reidy leaving the store.

“All right, guys, that was just a quick one on my way home,” Reidy says. “Um, but we got, like, 15 more dollars at CVS.”

In a previous video, Reidy has made $30 at CVS. She also tried this hack at the Dollar Store, but it didn’t go as well. Reidy previously told the Daily Dot that she thinks this is a good store policy. “It keeps expired goods off the shelves and grows awareness around consumers checking dates on products,” she said. “However, it is a little strange how the company is delegating employee tasks to the customers.”

Reidy is inspiring others to try out this hack.

“I need to do this to fund my Redbull purchases,” one viewer said.

“I thought I was constantly wining when I get their coupons and only go in to buy what’s necessary.. but this is a whole other level lol I’m impressed and inspired,” a second stated.

