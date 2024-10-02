‘Christmas trees gotta go over here next week, so they gotta get rid of this stuff’: Man shares how to get clearance deals at Lowe’s, Home Depot

A Home Depot and Lowe’s shopper’s favorite time of the year to shop at the stores is around the holidays. And it’s not for the Christmas and Halloween decorations the two home improvement stores offer. TikToker Tank (@tankdonttalk), who has 42,000 followers, says it’s the best time to score deals on non-holiday large items.

Tank got over 213,000 views on his TikTok. In it, he walks around Lowe’s but notes that the hack he’s about to share is also applicable to Home Depot.

He says that when he first notices Lowe’s putting out its Halloween decorations, he pays a visit to the patio and outdoor section.

“They start marking everything down. … They gotta get rid of this stuff,” he says, referring to the outdoor section items.

He points his camera down to show viewers a patio dinner table and says, “See all of them yellow tags? … Them’s discounts.”

“Right now it’s taking up space,” he continues.

@tankdonttok explains that Lowe’s will likely use the patio and outdoor for Christmas trees in the upcoming weeks. He reiterates that outdoor items go on clearance so that customers will purchase the items, opening up space for the Christmas trees.

Before ending his video, he adds, “I’m gonna go visit Home Depot. and do the same god damn thing.”

Customers and workers weigh in

Viewers shared that the deals they recently saw are proof that Tank is right.

“Man I saw a 6 piece patio set in Lowe’s for $79.” one viewer shared with Tank in the comments section of his video. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

“Just bought me a $400 griddle for $100,” another wrote.

“As a Lowes manager, he’s a smart man,” a third said.

“Former Lowe’s employee, and yes this is very true lol. otherwise it gets damaged out and thrown away or sent back to the vendor,” another said.

Is autumn the best time to find outdoor clearance deals?

Indeed. Living Cozy states that fall and winter are overall the best times to score deals on patio sets as “retailers clear out inventory.”

“Watch for special sales, especially in September and October, when stores may offer significant markdowns on end-of-season items,” it continues. However, it adds that “you can save even more if you’re willing to store the furniture until the following spring.”

Lowe’s has a section on its website called “Patio Furniture Sets on Sale,” where you could save hundreds on outdoor and patio items.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from @tankdonttok as well as to Lowe’s and Home Depot via email.

