‘I’m about to put you on to America’s best-kept secret’: Man shares Lowe’s hack for getting appliances at 50%, 85% off

If you’re in one of the eight locations where there’s a Lowe’s outlet store, this video’s for you.

A man recently went viral for getting a 50% to 85% discount on appliances, and it involves shopping at the Lowe’s Outlet Store. There are Lowe’s Outlet Stores located in Monrovia, Calif.; Meriden, Conn.; San Bernardino, Calif.; Westchester, Fla; Medford, Mass.; Avon, Mass.; Morrow, Ga.; and Chicago, Ill.

Connecticut TikTok user @dib.ron stood in an empty parking lot as he promised to put viewers on to “America’s best-kept secret.”

He panned around to the parking lot to show how empty is was. “You would think the place is closed,” he remarked.

He suggested shoppers “look for anything with a red tag,” noting that means there’s a huge discount on that item. “When they’re here for like two months, they go down to 85%,” he said.

He said the yellow tags mean an item is 50% off.

He showed a fridge that is on sale for $450 and washing machines that are on sale for $250. “Cheap as hell,” he noted. The TikToker, who is a property manager and has over 12,000 followers, claimed the workers will install the new appliances for $50 and take away any old ones for $50.

@dib.ron Got my client a brand new $450 fridge today. Most property managers would charge you $2000 for a home depot fridge and charge $200 for the install. You pay us 10% of rent every month but end up saving $1600 on a repair because we know the right contracrors and merchants. Thats why were the best property managers in CT ♬ original sound – Dibs 🇦🇱

The Daily Dot reached out to @dib.ron via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. His video amassed 2.9 million views, and the outlet store sparked immense interest in viewers.

Per Upstate Business Journal, some of the products at the outlet are “damaged, discontinued and slightly used items.” And while @dib.ron claimed the store will take returns, according to Lowe’s Outlet website, all sales are final. For shoppers who don’t have an issue with that, the idea of a heavily discounted Lowe’s product is very intriguing to them.

“Oooo I have one 30 min from me,” one viewer wrote.

“ONE IN GREENVILLE SC AND GREENSBORO NC YESSSSS CAROLINA GANG RAHHH,” a second commented.

“Bro I have never heard about this haha I have one 1 40 minutes from my home!” a third stated.