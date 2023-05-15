‘Ain’t no way’: Little Caesars worker appears to forcibly kiss co-worker in viral video

TikTokers are urging a user on the platform to report what appears to be a nonconsensual kiss they captured on camera in a Little Caesars to the franchise’s corporate offices.

Von (@bossuplilvon2) posted the clip, which has racked up 33,000 likes and 523,000 views on the platform, with throngs of comments from folks who speculated about workplace dynamics.

“Things you see while waiting on your pizza,” a text overlay in the video reads. The TikToker records a video peering inside of a Little Caesars store where two employees are standing in front of each other: a man and a woman. The woman then grabs the man and kisses him, which the man doesn’t appear to reciprocate. When the kiss is done he wipes his lips. The woman begins putting her hands on him and tries bringing him closer to her. They exchange words until the woman starts slapping his hands as the man attempts to stop her from doing so.

“Ain’t no way,” Von says in the clip as he laughs in disbelief before the video cuts out.

Commenters who saw the clip were shocked at the woman’s behavior: “Bro is getting sa’d and no one helping”

Another penned, “I hope he’s okay this don’t seem right” while one TikToker said: “This doesn’t seem consensual!!”

Someone else urged Von to “call corporate” about the incident which was echoed by another user on the platform: “Like seriously, call corporate. He pulled back showed signs of discomfort. He clearly didn’t want her to be on him. SAY SOMETHING!!!!”

One TikTok user speculated that the woman was his boss and was looking to take advantage of the dynamic between the both of them: “That girl his manager.” It’s unclear what relationship dynamic the two have, however.

The PLBSH blog states that a growing number of sexual harassment/assault cases in the workplace have been filed by both women and men in recent years. What to Become has also published that 7% of female and 4% of male employees have stated that they’ve been sexually assaulted at some point in their work careers.

According to RAINN, men may be less likely to report instances of sexual violence perpetrated against them than women, making it difficult to ascertain accurate statistics due to “shame or self-doubt believing they should have been ‘strong enough’ to fight off the perpetrator.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Little Caesars via email and Von via Instagram DM for further comment.