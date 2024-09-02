‘I’ve noticed this too and it upsets me A LOT’: Mom calls out Kmart after noticing something about boys’ and girls’ clothes

A Kmart shopper and mom was upset after comparing the lengths of girls’ vs boys’ shorts at the store and decided to use social media to vent.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 762,000 views, user Althea (@_altheadawn) exposed the difference in the sizes to her viewers.

“I’m in Kmart getting my daughter some shorts and look at this,” she began in the clip. “Why they so f–ing small?”

The woman went on to compare the boys’ shorts to the girls’.

“These are boys’ ones,” she continued while holding the size three pants and comparing them to one another. “Honestly, I f–ing hate this.”

The woman was left wanting answers.

“Why do we make them this size for girls?” she asked.

Ultimately, the woman said she chose a pair of boy’s shorts for her daughter.

“I feel the the video is not doing justice to just how short these are,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “I ended up going with boys cargo shorts bc her nappy would literally hang out of these!!!”

Parents have long taken issue with girls’ clothes

Althea is not the first parent who used social media to call out retailers.

Another mom went viral after she pointed out that Carter’s features different animals on clothing for boys and girls. She said the boys’ clothes typically feature bears, dinosaurs, and other larger, predatory animals.

However, the girls’ often have pictures of “prey” like deer, cats, lambs, and bunnies.

In the past, others have also pointed out that girls’ shorts tend to be shorter and thinner than those made for boys.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many viewers also took issue with the quality and length of girls’ clothes.

“As a kmart team member, I’ve noticed this too and it upsets me A LOT,” a user said.

“As someone who works in kmart the amount of times I’ve been in the kids girl section folding clothes and just look at the clothes wondering who decided to make the clothes especially the girls swimwear,” another wrote.

Some also admitted they purchase boys’ clothes for their girls, as well.

“I buy boys clothes for my daughter. I find the jumpers and jeans are thicker too,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kmart via contact form and Althea by email for comment.



