‘That’s why I have no animal clothes for my boy’: Shopper calls out Carter’s after noticing something about the boys’ and girls’ clothes

A TikToker says she noticed a potentially disturbing difference between the animals featured on the prints of boys’ and girls’ clothes while shopping at a children’s retailer, Carter’s, in a now-viral TikTok.

The video posted by TikToker @radicalweenie has amassed over 438,000 views. In the clip, she says that her mom noticed that boys’ clothing typically features animals that are “predators,” and girls’ clothing typically features animals that are “prey,” which could perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes. She puts the theory to the test at Carter’s.

She shows boys’ clothes with bears, dinosaurs, and moose, claiming all three are “predators.” The girls’ clothes feature lamb, cats, bunnies, and deer, which she calls “prey.”

“Very interesting stuff if you ask me,” she says.

Are the animals actually predators and prey?

In the comments, viewers point out that some of the animals the TikToker classified as predators actually weren’t

“Apparently you don’t know what a predator is,” one writes.

“Moose and stegosaurus were not predators they were just big,” another says.

Others note that some of the “prey”—like cats—are predators, disproving her initial hypothesis. In a short follow-up video, she says, “Can we just accept the fact that I’m stupid and move on?”

Another parent claimed, “As a mom of a boy and a girl I don’t think that’s true.”

However, others agreed with the crux of the TikToker’s observation.

“Fun fact that’s why I have no animal clothes for my boy! I noticed this too,” one adds.

Are boys’ and girls’ clothes different?

This isn’t the first time kids’ clothes have been called out for perpetuating gender stereotypes, either. Boys’ clothing donning phrases like “future heartbreaker” and “pick me up ladies, I love older chicks” have gone viral on Reddit in the past for sexualizing children. Likewise, girls’ clothing sports phrases like “I’ve already met my prince and his name is daddy” and “I hate my thighs.”

Despite a harmless mix-up between predators and prey, viewers discuss other differences between the animals in boys’ and girls’ clothing.

“I also saw a post that the animals’ eyes are often closed on girls clothes but not on boys. Now I notice it all the time!!” a commenter says.

“I learned about the eyes are usually opened on the boys closed, and typically closed on girls , it tripped me up,” another writes.

Parents discuss

In the comments, parents share their viewpoints on gendered kids’ clothing.

“I don’t follow the gender section when buying kids clothing. If it’s cute and it fits I’ll buy it. My daughter looks great in dinosaurs and the shorts are longer in the boys section,” a viewer writes.

“We are seeing a shift in Australia with girls clothes. Lots of dinosaurs etc on pink and purple clothes. It’s great,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to @radicalweenie via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Carter’s via email for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.