‘Did you not have a home inspection?’: New homeowner makes shocking discovery in her kitchen cabinets. Can she sue?

A Florida homeowner made a shocking discovery about a home she recently purchased. It left many wondering if the home was ever even inspected.

In a viral video with over 153,000 views, user LindseyUnhingey (@lindseyunhingey) shared what she found in her kitchen cabinets.

What did she find?

“We moved into our Florida house like, oh, two weeks ago ish,” the woman began in the video.

She immediately noticed something was wrong with her kitchen cabinets and thought they were “a little curved.”

Still, the homeowner figured she would investigate further when she found the time.

After finally looking into the problem, it was worse than what she anticipated.

“It’s ripping,” she said. “There’s mold everywhere.”

While Lindsey spoke, she recorded the inside of the cabinets that she said had “active dripping water.”

New Homeowners use social media to expose issues

Many new homeowners have taken to TikTok to expose issues they discovered after moving in.

A few months ago, another woman complained about discovering black mold in her home even though it was a new build. She claimed the issue caused her significant health problems.

Others shared issues they found, even with homes that were new builds. Many inspectors have caught onto these issues with newly built homes and shared them with their viewers.

However, issues aren’t always caught during an inspection.

In the event that a buyer discovers mold in a home after purchase, ServiceMaster Restore recommends that they should immediately contact the seller and “Hire a second home inspector to confirm and document mold growth and damages that were originally overlooked.”

Additionally, the site suggests contacting an attorney “If you believe the seller was aware of your new home’s mold problem.”

It is also recommended that the homeowner hire a professional for the cleanup.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many had questions for the homeowner.

“Realtor here, did you not have a home inspection? Can you prove when it started? Don’t have to be in a flood zone, we’ve had a lot of rain, lots of flooding,” user Cheryl said.

“What’s on the other side of the wall? Is it grass, mulch? What? I’ve see[n]. Water come through the craziest places in Florida,” user Im_notyelling wondered.

Others offered advice on how the woman should tackle the issue.

“You can actually sue the prior homeowners for that. It should be included in the info of the home for sale,” user Jess S said.

The Daily Dot reached out to LindseyUnhingey via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

