‘So messed up’: Applicant says company rescinded offer after she quit her current job

The job market can be an unpredictable and unforgiving landscape, where dreams of career progression and stability can be shattered in an instant. In an era dominated by social media, platforms like TikTok have become outlets for individuals to share their experiences and voice their frustrations.

Recently, a TikTok video posted by user @joellyzxx3 has gone viral, capturing the frustration faced by job seekers when a job offer is rescinded after they have already quit their current position.

In the video, @joellyzxx3 laments quitting her job in anticipation of starting a new one the next day, only to receive a call from the new employer retracting the offer.

The video has an overlay text which reads, “When I quit my job because I start my new job the next day and get a call from the new job saying to forget the offer after I already quit.”

Accompanying the text is footage of the TikToker on her selfie camera, lip-syncing to the popular TikTok soundbite, “I need to buy a gun,” which effectively portrays her disappointment.

Posted on Tuesday, the video has accumulated over 14,200 viewers.

In a similar situation, another TikToker recently faced the consequences of getting fired from his other job after giving his two weeks’ notice at Burger King. He shared his experience by posting a comedic TikTok video about the incident.

