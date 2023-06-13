‘I AM SO SICK OF IT!!’: Job hunter says employer gave her position to someone else after she tried to negotiate pay

For months, the job market has been a major topic of discussion on TikTok, where content creators are sharing their job-hunting woes. From recruiters asking each other to do better for their prospects to folks sharing that they were ghosted by employers, posters are laying all of their struggles bare.

One such poster, Aleah (@lee.wavyy), says she has been given the runaround by a job she was offered verbally after she tried to negotiate her pay rate. What was offered to her is about $1 less than she makes in her current job, but she was willing to take it combined with the ability to work from home if the employer would not budge on negotiating.

However, because she wanted to negotiate her pay, Aleah says the employer offered the role to someone else.

“I AM SO SICK OF IT!!” the TikToker captioned her video. “I’m only 24 and trying to make something of my life and career, and companies CONSTANTLY continue to waste job seekers time… like wtf is going on.”

Multiple viewers shared that they encountered similar struggles looking for jobs.

“Girl I’m 24 and got laid off in February and I got so many rejections and I finally managed to land an interview and they canceled my interview,” one commenter wrote.

“17 years in marketing and I barely can get interview,” another said. “All the jobs I’m qualified, resume is great and basically crickets.”

“The job markets so damn bad rn it’s not even funny,” a third stated. “Fresh grad with ZERO internships but real corporate jobs for experience and I’m getting rejections.”

Several viewers warned her about accepting this job, writing that the way her request to negotiate pay was received is a huge red flag.

“HR here and my honest opinion is pass on this job,” one commented. “They are definitely playing with you and if it starts that way, it will only get worse once working.”

“As an HR manager i would 100% pass on that job..the first red flag was no communication as to what was going on..you’re a smart girl DO NOT SETTLE,” a second wrote.

“HR here,” a further viewer said. “These are red flags don’t take this role.”