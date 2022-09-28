‘I did this and ended up getting the job’: Career expert shares ‘toxic tip’ for job hunters who get ghosted

Job hunting can be a tedious process that includes time, research, and effort. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.5 million people are seeking jobs as of August. Some of those 5.5 million people are bound to get ghosted by hiring managers at some point. One popular career coach on TikTok is sharing a “toxic tip” for when this happens.

TikToker @workhap is a content creator with 585,000 followers, and he mostly shares tips for landing jobs. He has a series called “STAY TOXIC” in which he shares toxic tips for those who are job hunting. His third tip may just be effective as several commenters confirmed they landed the job after trying it.

“If you get ghosted after an interview, find their boss on LinkedIn and message them, ‘Just wanted to help provide some feedback for the recruitment process and let you know (interviewer’s name) has been unresponsive after our interview on (date). Hope this isn’t the usual for all candidates,'” the text overlay on the video reads.

@workhap signs off the message with a reminder to “stay toxic.”

His video was viewed nearly 5 million times. Some commenters claimed this tip would only work if the interviewer’s higher-up actually cared. One claimed the hiring manager’s manager blocked them on LinkedIn after they reached out.

“You guys don’t understand recruiters deal with many open positions and tons of people at once,” another said. “It’s simply not possible to call every person back.”

A blog by Glassdoor indicates more than half of applicants for a given job opening don’t hear back from a hiring manager, so one shouldn’t feel discouraged if they get ghosted. However, this “toxic tip” may still be worth a shot as several claimed this worked for them in the past.

“I did this and ended up getting the job,” one said.

“Three companies did that to me and HR got fired and I got the jobs,” another claimed. “And then dipped. It’s works every time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @workhap via a contact submission form on its website.