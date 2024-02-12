‘Why did we just get a PSA about how Jesus was a foot guy?’: ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl ad leads to ‘Jesus was a foot guy’ confusion

A Super Bowl ad sponsored by a Christian group is resonating with X users in a way that was perhaps unintentional. Namely, they can’t believe “Jesus was a foot guy” is the marketing pitch.

According to Rolling Stone, the video from the group He Gets Us is part of a billion-dollar campaign to promote Jesus and Christian values by the wealthy and politically active family that operates Hobby Lobby.

In the commercial, which ran during tonight’s Super Bowl, a series of people from different walks of life wash each other’s feet. At the end of the commercial, a text overlay reads, “Jesus didn’t teach hate. He washed feet.”

Jesus washed the feet of friends and enemies. No ego or hate. He humbly loved his neighbors. How can we do the same? pic.twitter.com/kXift42ZG9 — HeGetsUs (@HeGetsUs) February 11, 2024

But that isn’t what most viewers focused in on. The response from X users was swift. Takes focused on the production quality of the commercial itself, as well as the apparent double entendre.

As one user wrote, “multimillion dollar ad proclaiming jesus was a foot guy.”

Several users learned this for the first time tonight. As one user wrote, “didn’t know jesus was a foot guy.”

Another asked, “Why did we just get a PSA about how Jesus was a foot guy?”

“Who had “Ai generated Jesus was a foot guy commercial” on their bingo card?” asked one user.

“Okay but it’s kind of camp to spend $10,000,000 on an AI art ad telling everyone Jesus was a foot guy,” another user wrote.

One women asked, “my bf said “jesus was a foot guy” is he going to hell, is he right, or both?”

Others were merely disturbed. “I don’t need “Jesus was a foot guy” running through my head,” one user wrote.

Who had “Ai generated Jesus was a foot guy commercial” on their bingo card — Sammy Tighe (Follow me on B.Sky) (@TigheSammy) February 12, 2024

Rolling Stone reports that the Green family, which is worth an estimated $15.2 billion and known for promoting conservative values, is working to “reshape public perception of Christians.” That is despite the group having ties to a “conservative legal group leading the fight against abortion rights and LGBTQ protections.” Last year, the group produced another ad featuring individuals in conflict with each other, accompanied by a message that read “Jesus loved who we hate.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hobby Lobby via website contact form for comment.