‘Why did we just get a PSA about how Jesus was a foot guy?’: ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl ad leads to ‘Jesus was a foot guy’ confusion

A Super Bowl ad sponsored by a Christian group is resonating with X users in a way that was perhaps unintentional. Namely, they can’t believe “Jesus was a foot guy” is the marketing pitch.
According to Rolling Stone, the video from the group He Gets Us is part of a billion-dollar campaign to promote Jesus and Christian values by the wealthy and politically active family that operates Hobby Lobby.
In the commercial, which ran during tonight’s Super Bowl, a series of people from different walks of life wash each other’s feet. At the end of the commercial, a text overlay reads, “Jesus didn’t teach hate. He washed feet.”
But that isn’t what most viewers focused in on. The response from X users was swift. Takes focused on the production quality of the commercial itself, as well as the apparent double entendre.
As one user wrote, “multimillion dollar ad proclaiming jesus was a foot guy.”
Several users learned this for the first time tonight. As one user wrote, “didn’t know jesus was a foot guy.”
Another asked, “Why did we just get a PSA about how Jesus was a foot guy?”
“Who had “Ai generated Jesus was a foot guy commercial” on their bingo card?” asked one user.
“Okay but it’s kind of camp to spend $10,000,000 on an AI art ad telling everyone Jesus was a foot guy,” another user wrote.
One women asked, “my bf said “jesus was a foot guy” is he going to hell, is he right, or both?”
Others were merely disturbed. “I don’t need “Jesus was a foot guy” running through my head,” one user wrote.
Rolling Stone reports that the Green family, which is worth an estimated $15.2 billion and known for promoting conservative values, is working to “reshape public perception of Christians.” That is despite the group having ties to a “conservative legal group leading the fight against abortion rights and LGBTQ protections.” Last year, the group produced another ad featuring individuals in conflict with each other, accompanied by a message that read “Jesus loved who we hate.”
The Daily Dot reached out to Hobby Lobby via website contact form for comment.