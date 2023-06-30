‘I have a sedan’: Instacart shopper accepts $600 order that barely fit in his car. He got a $70 tip

An Instacart shopper filmed a viral video of a $600 order — one of the largest orders he’d ever accepted.

Instacart shoppers can often provide lackluster service, like when one recently brought a customer three bunches of bananas instead of three individual bananas. But TikToker Max Kanner (@maxkanner15) proved he was up to the task when he documented the experience of packing his sedan with the largest order he’d ever received.

An Instacart shopper is a contract worker who can accept or decline orders according to their own schedule. Max says he accepted the large order because he would earn $97 for the one delivery. The video was viewed over 22,000 times as of Friday.

“I just accepted this Instacart for $97,” Max explained. “I need to bring [it] to a restaurant. It came out to 600 dollars,” he said as he filmed the stacked shopping cart.

“So, I just filled all this sh*t up,” the shopper continued, as his camera moved from the completely packed trunk of the car to the back and passenger seats, which were all full of the restaurant’s Instacart order. “I just called my friend to help me drop off this order,” he said as he showed the audience what kind of car he drove. “I have a sedan, look at this sh*t.”

When he arrived at the restaurant, his friend walked up and looked inside the trunk.

“Jesus f*cking Christ bro,” she said. The next shot showed her walking into the restaurant carrying boxes stacked up to her eyes.

Max then showed the final receipt for the order to the camera. The restaurant tipped $68.14 after Instacart adjusted the order total for out-of-stock items. The Instacart shopper ended up earning $86.37 for the delivery.

Many users complimented Max’s friend for coming out to help him.

“Your friend is a real one,” a user said.

“She a boss,” another agreed.

Others provided their own shopping anecdotes.

“Yk one time I did an order and they wanted exactly 100 RIPE avocados. From a Mexican store. I asked them why turns out [they were] making sushi,” one shopper said about their experience fulfilling an Instacart order for a restaurant.

“Restaurant Depot sucks! I did one order there and said never again,” another user added.

“I did all that shit for free ma eye was twitching,” his friend, Diana Carballo, commented.

“That store is so fucking huge and hard to find items. Glad you did it though,” a user said.

