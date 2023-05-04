‘Grape tomatoes?? 3-4 WEEKS?’: Instacart customer demands shopper pick items with specific expiry dates

A user on Reddit has sparked discussion after sharing a peculiar order they received while shopping for Instacart.

In a post titled “I Have Never Dropped a Batch So Fast in my Life,” Reddit user MrCrix shares a screenshot from a recent Instacart request.

The customer’s requests are incredibly detailed, noting specific expiry dates for each item. For example, the customer notes that their Organic Grape Tomatoes “should last for 3-4 weeks.” This is likely impossible, as numerous sources note that grape tomatoes last between a few days to 2 weeks depending on refrigeration.

Other peculiar requests include asking for a bag of oranges and a bag of apples, but only if the shopper could ensure they would last for 4 weeks—and asking for eggs that don’t expire for 2 months.

“Sorry but your $1.70 tip isn’t worth dealing with your mental instability,” MrCrix wrote in the post. “FOH with your insane demands. How am I supposed to know how long until an orange will spoil or magical 2-month fresh eggs.”

This story was later posted to TikTok by user @movesfinancial, where it quickly accumulated over 63,000 views.

Across both Reddit and TikTok, users shared their thoughts on such an order.

“[You’re] supposed to get a tomato plant and plant it in their garden,” joked Redditor sixpackabs592.

“Sounds like someone who needs to do their own shopping,” added Redditor Cautious_Economist20.

“It’s fine to be picky about the food you’re paying for, but then go do the shopping yourself,” echoed a TikToker.

“As someone who worked in the Costco produce department, this list is quite literally impossible to complete,” stated Redditor CallMeHobby.

A few speculated that the user only put such directions in after a bad experience with a previous shopper. However, as one user noted, their solution could have the opposite impact.

“…Adding a ridiculous amount of notes like this is actually MORE LIKELY to net a customer a bad shopper,” detailed Redditor Choice_Caramel3182. “A good, experienced shopper knows customers like this are impossible to please, so will drop the order. Leaving it to be picked up by someone new or desperate.”

The Daily Dot reached out to MrCrix via Reddit comment, and @movesfinancial and Instacart via email.